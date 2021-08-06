Chargers RB Joshua Kelley feels great w/ fresh start

As training camp continues, a player has benefitted from some of the changes the Chargers have gone through the last few months, and it is running back Joshua Kelley. He started last season looking like Austin Ekeler's backup.

He suffered two costly fumbles in consecutive weeks against the Panthers and Buccaneers that messed with his confidence. A couple of weeks later, he had a blown assignment that led to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Basically, rookie mistakes.

"Yeah, it was. It was a little bit different," admitted Kelley. "For me, the biggest thing is that you just really have to move on. Some of the best people in this league, who are really good, know how to move on fast. That's something that I have to learn, and that's something that I'm learning now, just moving on."

Kelley was able to play the rest of the season, but the impact wasn't there the way it was in the first two games of the season.

The Chargers changed their coaching staff, and it seemed like this was what Kelley needed, a fresh start. He has enjoyed this new coaching staff.

"The energy, just how youthful they are and how excited they are," explained Kelley. "You can tell how passionate they are about the game when they come out here. For me, that's huge. I'm like that, too. I'm upbeat. I'm positive. I just feed off of that even more."

Kelley is a player who always has a smile on his face and is happy at all times. He makes others around him smile.

He decided to turn his positivity into something else he felt he needed.

"Confidence," explained Kelley. "That's the biggest thing. I feel like a lot of people have the ability. I know I have the ability, but it's all mental. That was the biggest thing for me. A lot of my teammates told me that it's just mental. Once I figure out the mental obstacle, I know that, for me, I know that I have the potential and ability to play in this league for a long time."

Kelley has been getting many reps with the unit that comes in second and then third. Occasionally he will get reps with the team that starts the drill off.

He knows, though, that even though he is in a crowded backfield, he will see more playing time by his special teams play. He mentioned during his media session that Ekeler told him the reason why he made the team in 2017 was that he was the best gunner.

"That's how you get on to the field, being able to be on special teams," said Kelley. "For me, I want to get onto the field as much as possible, whether that's on punt, kickoff, making tackles. I'm with it."

He mentioned that the offensive line additions to the team are paying off because they have experience and make their job easier. Friday was a padded day, so Kelley said he woke up with a smile on his face because they would be able to hit.

The second-year running back knows that he has to be more confident and have fun when he plays the game he has been playing since he was a kid.

"My teammates have my back," said Kelley. "The coaches have my back. It feels good to have a new staff come in here and play exciting football. It feels fun to get back in here and run."

Kicker Battle

On Friday, the kicking battle continued it was between Michael Badgley and Tristan Vizcaino. Badgley went 4/5, missing from 32 and hitting from 38, 42, 45, and 50.

Vizcaino also went 4/5 missing from 52 and it was a terrible miss. He hit from 33, 38, 42, and 45. He has a very strong leg on his first kick it went over the net and hit a tree.

Practice notes

· Right tackle Bryan Bulaga practiced on Friday morning without anything on his hand. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton returned but at one point didn’t participate while fellow receiver Tyron Johnson didn’t practice along with cornerback Ryan Smith.

· Cornerback Brandon Facyson wasn’t at practice on Friday.

· Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel is starting to turn some heads after some good play on one on ones.

· Receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James faced each other twice during one on one. James won the first matchup intercepting Herbert while Allen won the second one on a slant.

· Defensive lineman Jared Goldwire was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday evening.

· The Chargers made a move with an open roster spot signing defensive tackle Chris Okoye, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.