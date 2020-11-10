Chargers RB Joshua Kelley Talks About Getting Over Fumbling, Leadership in the Backs Room, and QB Justin Herbert

In the summer, one of the players who was shining was running back Joshua Kelley, a fourth-round pick from UCLA. No matter if he was practicing with the ones or the fours, he was making plays consistently. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of a start for Kelley's NFL career.

Not in a bad way, but it has been an opportunity to learn.

In the first two games of the season, Kelley rushed the ball 35 times for 124 yards and added a touchdown. He also had two catches for 49 yards. The duo of him and running back Austin Ekeler was working.

In the third game of the season, he ran the ball well until Shaq Thompson came up to tackle him, and he fumbled the football. The Panthers recovered and turned it into six points. A week later, the Bolts faced the Buccaneers. They had a 24-7 lead. Right before halftime, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert handed him the ball and fumbled. The Bucs recover, and they score a touchdown.

"I had some issues," explained Kelley. "It's crazy, man, like, sometimes I just watching tape, and you just watch the type of things that happen. It's like, dang, was it really a ball security issue? Or maybe some guys are making some plays? It's a little bit of both. Sometimes it's unfortunate. Sometimes guys make plays, but what I could have done was just hold the ball better."

It was a tough lesson for the rookie running back to learn.

He went through a rough stretch after those two mistakes. He carried the ball 23 times for 56 yards.

"Everybody was just telling me like, 'Hey, man, we got a lot of confidence in you. We know what type of player you are, what you can be. Just let it loose, man, just let it loose, cut it loose,'" explained Kelley. "That's been a message these past two weeks for me. That's just what I told myself. This career has it's a lot of ups and downs. This is the league. So, it's just like that sometimes, but cut it loose."

Kelley has many leaders at his position in the locker room that he turned to for guidance. He has Ekeler, who went from being an undrafted free agent to the guy. There is also Justin Jackson, who was a former seventh-round pick. In his rookie season, the Chargers asked him to carry the load with Ekeler, and Melvin Gordon hurt at the time.

"I don't have enough good things to say about Austin (Ekeler) and JJ (Justin Jackson) both of them what they've done for me is selflessness," said Kelley. "From them being veteran guys and trying to make sure the rookie is doing the best that he can, speaks a lot. So, they're awesome, and I wouldn't be the type of guy or player I am right now without them."

One of the advantages the rookie back has is that his head coach is a former running back in the league. During training camp, Anthony Lynn will spend time with the backs, helping them go through drills, and he coaches the guys up. Kelley has taken advantage.

"He's played running back in this league," explained Kelley. "He's a Super Bowl champion. He played with one of the best running backs in Terrell Davis. So, he knows all about productiveness and efficiency. So, whenever he's talking, whenever he's coaching, you have to listen, especially for me being a young running back in this league. When he speaks, I listen. When he's coaching me up teaching me a drill, I am going to listen and do his drills because the man is great."

It has been rough, but that is because it looked like Kelley was running a little too cautious instead of running hard.

"He is getting better every week," said Lynn. "You know, I still don't think he's running quite instinctively like he was running earlier, but I thought he ran hard yesterday. He picked up some tough yards. Got a critical first down for us. I believe he's on the rebound."

The last two games have been strong for Kelley. His coach knows it. He doesn't have the stats yet, but he is starting to pick it up. Last Sunday against the Raiders, he picked up a crucial two yards on third and one. That is an area that Lynn likes using the young back.

Kelley has felt good about his play as of late.

"I think definitely going forward, man, especially these past few games, definitely believe I got back to myself," said Kelley. "I am definitely back to running hard, holding on to the football and just getting better, even each and every single week getting better and better."

That is a good sign for the team because they don't have Ekeler, and Justin Jackson has dealt with some injuries. The team needs Kelley.

He isn't the only rookie that the team is counting on. They are relying on their rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as well. The two rookies are familiar with each other.

"When I was at UCLA. We played Oregon, you know, he was making plays," explained Kelley. "He was being a difference-maker. He won the Rose Bowl for them. So, he's a winner. And Senior bowl, you want to MVP? At the combine, he killed it. So, he's an awesome player. He's a heck of a guy, you know. I'm glad he's my teammate."

Kelley mentioned that ever since the draft process started, he saw Herbert everywhere he went, and he was excited when the Chargers drafted both of them. The running back has also learned an important trait from the quarterback.

"what I've learned from him is that he always has a next play mentality whether he's scoring a touchdown, but if something unfortunate happens, he's always next play," said Kelley.

An important lesson for a young player.

One of the most interesting things about Kelley is his attitude. During his press conference, whether he was being asked about his fumbling issue or his teammates, he had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

"I definitely think for me, my biggest trait is definitely my optimism and positivity," said Kelley.

That positive attitude is needed right now for the Chargers with all of the struggles they are facing while sitting at 2-6. No matter how dark it seems, Kelley will look at things positively.

"I look at this team, the guys we got, and I'm just like, man, we're so good," said Kelley. "We're so great. We have a lot of great players, great coaches, just a great staff. And it's like, man, we're coming up short. And it's tough, man. It's tough. It really is, but always got to be optimistic. We're really close. We are really close. And I believe in this squad, I believe in us."