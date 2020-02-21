Chargers Players React to NFL Owners Approving New CBA Proposal

Though the NFL and the NFLPA need to take several more steps before ratifying a new collective-bargaining agreement, a new agreement came closer to materializing after the 32 team owners voted to approve the current proposal. That version of the CBA would expand the regular season to 17 games (though not immediately) and expand the percentage of revenue allocated to the players, among other changes.

With the CBA proposal accepted by the owners, it now moves to a vote by the NFLPA's 32 player representatives. If two-thirds or more of the group vote to accept the proposal, it will move to the players for a final vote, requiring only a majority to pass. Doing so would avoid a lockout similar to the one that preceded the last CBA negotiation in 2011.

While the new CBA proposal could become ratified before the new league year begins on March 18, it still faces opposition from some players. Several of them play for the Los Angeles Chargers and voiced their opinions on social media following the latest developments.

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward backed up Richard Sherman, who disputed New York Jets safety Jamal Adams about the supposed benefit of adding games to the regular season.

Former Chargers offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger pointed to issues with how the league would compensate players already under contract for the additional game.

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, who opposes expanding the season, reiterated his thoughts on Twitter even before the owners officially approved the new CBA proposal.

Okung also retweeted players who oppose the new CBA proposal.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH