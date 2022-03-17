Chargers Receive Four Compensatory Picks: Complete List of Draft Slots
The NFL has distributed compensatory picks to teams around the league. These are given out to teams who suffered the most significant losses from the 2021 season via free agency.
There were 39 total picks awarded to teams across the league. The Chargers received four comp picks, bringing their total to 10 selections over the three-day draft event.
Here's the Chargers' draft slots for each pick:
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 3, Pick 79
- Round 4, Pick 123
- Round 5, Pick 160
- Round 5, Pick 195
- Round 6, Pick 214 (Comp Pick)
- Round 7, Pick 236
- Round 7, Pick 254 (Comp Pick)
- Round 7, Pick 255 (Comp Pick)
- Round 7, Pick 260 (Comp Pick)
The Chargers' second-round pick has been sent to the Bears, as it was involved in the transaction to trade for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. That still leaves the Chargers with one pick on Day 1, one pick on Day 2 and eight picks on Day 3 of the draft.
Read More
Perhaps they could trade up or back in the draft order to reshuffle the number of selections they do currently hold.
It's also worth noting, the Chargers have a top-notch roster, meaning the number of rookies to occupy roster spots could be few and far between. Certainly, their early draft picks figure to have a spot on the roster. But can 10 rookies make the team when the Chargers break from training camp? That's probably far-fetched.
Because of that reason, I'd expect the Chargers to be involved in some draft-day trades on the final day.
More from Charger Report
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley: The Cost to Trade For Khalil Mack Was 'Very Minimum for a Player of His Caliber'
- 4 Takeaways From Khalil Mack's Introductory Press Conference With Chargers
- Chargers Free Agency News: OLB Uchenna Nwosu Agrees to Terms With Seahawks
- Chargers Sign Long Snapper Josh Harris
- NFL Free Agency: Grading the Chargers' Signings as Day 3 Approaches
- Chargers Place Tender on Three Players
- Chargers Release RT Bryan Bulaga, Free Up Cap Space
- Chargers Take Care of Biggest Need Early on in Free Agency by Retooling Defensive Line
- Report: Chargers Bring Back QB Chase Daniel
- Which Direction Should the Chargers Turn to on Day 2 of Free Agency?
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.