Chargers Receive Four Compensatory Picks: Complete List of Draft Slots

The Chargers have been awarded four compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL has distributed compensatory picks to teams around the league. These are given out to teams who suffered the most significant losses from the 2021 season via free agency.

There were 39 total picks awarded to teams across the league. The Chargers received four comp picks, bringing their total to 10 selections over the three-day draft event.

Here's the Chargers' draft slots for each pick:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 3, Pick 79

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 195

Round 6, Pick 214 (Comp Pick)

Round 7, Pick 236

Round 7, Pick 254 (Comp Pick)

Round 7, Pick 255 (Comp Pick)

Round 7, Pick 260 (Comp Pick)

Apr 22, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at a press conference prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' second-round pick has been sent to the Bears, as it was involved in the transaction to trade for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. That still leaves the Chargers with one pick on Day 1, one pick on Day 2 and eight picks on Day 3 of the draft.

Perhaps they could trade up or back in the draft order to reshuffle the number of selections they do currently hold.

It's also worth noting, the Chargers have a top-notch roster, meaning the number of rookies to occupy roster spots could be few and far between. Certainly, their early draft picks figure to have a spot on the roster. But can 10 rookies make the team when the Chargers break from training camp? That's probably far-fetched.

Because of that reason, I'd expect the Chargers to be involved in some draft-day trades on the final day.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.