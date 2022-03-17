Skip to main content

Chargers Receive Four Compensatory Picks: Complete List of Draft Slots

The Chargers have been awarded four compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL has distributed compensatory picks to teams around the league. These are given out to teams who suffered the most significant losses from the 2021 season via free agency.

There were 39 total picks awarded to teams across the league. The Chargers received four comp picks, bringing their total to 10 selections over the three-day draft event.

Here's the Chargers' draft slots for each pick:

  • Round 1, Pick 17
  • Round 3, Pick 79
  • Round 4, Pick 123
  • Round 5, Pick 160
  • Round 5, Pick 195
  • Round 6, Pick 214 (Comp Pick)
  • Round 7, Pick 236
  • Round 7, Pick 254 (Comp Pick)
  • Round 7, Pick 255 (Comp Pick)
  • Round 7, Pick 260 (Comp Pick)
Apr 22, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at a press conference prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' second-round pick has been sent to the Bears, as it was involved in the transaction to trade for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. That still leaves the Chargers with one pick on Day 1, one pick on Day 2 and eight picks on Day 3 of the draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perhaps they could trade up or back in the draft order to reshuffle the number of selections they do currently hold.

It's also worth noting, the Chargers have a top-notch roster, meaning the number of rookies to occupy roster spots could be few and far between. Certainly, their early draft picks figure to have a spot on the roster. But can 10 rookies make the team when the Chargers break from training camp? That's probably far-fetched.

Because of that reason, I'd expect the Chargers to be involved in some draft-day trades on the final day.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: The Cost to Trade For Khalil Mack Was 'Very Minimum for a Player of His Caliber'

By Nicholas Cothrel4 hours ago
Dec 6, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

4 Takeaways From Khalil Mack's Introductory Press Conference With Chargers

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Free Agency News: OLB Uchenna Nwosu Agrees to Terms With Seahawks

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris (47) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Long Snapper Josh Harris

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

NFL Free Agency: Grading the Chargers' Signings as Day 3 Approaches

By Connor O'BrienMar 16, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Place Tender on Three Players

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Release RT Bryan Bulaga, Free Up Cap Space

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022