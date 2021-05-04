Chargers Receive High Praise Around the League for Draft Selections

The Chargers draft class is making some noise right now around the media outlets all over the country. It seems like many agree with my grade and feel like general manager Tom Telesco and CO. did a great job with his ninth draft class.

They had some areas of need like left tackle, cornerback and edge to name a few, which they were able to take care of in the draft.

Here is how some of the experts view the Bolts draft class:

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated handed the Chargers an A- for their grade, which can be found here:

Orr: “There are times when you’re better off lucky than good, and the mad dash to collect wide receiver talent, which subsequently kicked Rashawn Slater down to L.A.’s spot at No. 13, is a stroke of tremendous luck. There were few situations where an obvious, glaring need and a day one starter crossed over as seamlessly. Deeper into the draft, beyond the Asante Samuel Jr. pick (which seems to be a home run on the surface) the Chargers got themselves some chess pieces to help them stay afloat in the radically diverse AFC West.”

Chad Reuter, who is a draft analyst for NFL.com handed the Chargers a solid A, which can be found on mom’s fridge:

Reuter: “Slater only lasted to No. 13 overall because of his average length for the tackle position. But he'll more than overcome that, and find success in the NFL, because of his athleticism and toughness. Samuel's slight frame (5-10, 180) also cost him draft position, but again GM Tom Telesco found value by selecting the future starter midway through Round 2.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper only handed out two A’s (so he is that mean teacher), but luckily the Chargers were one of those students who received one:

Kiper: “Wideout Josh Palmer (77) averaged 21 yards per catch in 2018, and his numbers would have been better if he had consistent quarterbacks throwing to him. Tight end Tre' McKitty (97) wasn't used much as a receiver in his lone season at Georgia, but he can block a little bit. Versatile linebacker Chris Rumph II (118) was one of my top available prospects for Day 3, and I'm curious where he'll fit in Brandon Staley's defense. Larry Rountree III (198), my eighth-ranked running back, put up 3,720 career rushing yards at Missouri.

Again, Telesco didn't reach to fill two big voids, and so this class is one of the best of the year. This team absolutely got better.”

Todd McShay didn’t grade he decided to tell one student from each class what he liked about them and chose Asante Samuel Jr.:

McShay: “In my opinion, Samuel could contend with any other cornerback in the class when it comes to instincts, balance and body control. He is technically sound and changes direction well. Look, I get it: He might struggle at times against bigger receivers. But he plays bigger than his size against the run, he has versatility to play inside or out, and his ball skills are solid. And it's worth noting that cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will be turning 32 years old and playing the 2021 season on an expiring contract.”

PFF likes to reward their hardest working students and it pays off that the Chargers worked hard all years because they earned an A+.

PFF: “(Chris) Rumph is one of the most interesting Day 3 prospects. His pass-rush toolbox is as good as anyone’s in the draft, but he is extremely undersized. It didn’t stop him from being one of the most productive pass-rushers in college football over the past couple of years, with pass-rush grades of 92.7 and 78.1 and 92 total pressures on just over 440 pass-rushes. Play strength is a different story in the NFL, though. He’s a candidate to move to off-ball linebacker.