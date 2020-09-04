Chargers receiver KJ Hill making the case to dress on Sundays

There always happens to be a draft surprise whether it is a player who is drafted higher or lower than expected. One of the biggest surprises in the draft this year was that Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill was still on the board in the seventh round. The Bolts snatched him up.

Hill is the all-time leader in receptions for the Buckeyes. One fascinating stat about Hill is that he only had 10 drops in 269 targets. That means the young receiver has strong hands.

"He’s a very crafty route runner,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. “He can pluck balls out of the air. He’s got great hands. He’s very fluid. There are certain guys you watch catch footballs, he’s one of those guys. It’s very natural for him catching the football."

The former Buckeye has been showing off those hands during camp pretty regularly. He has made some solid catches during camp with cornerbacks draped on him. In the media portion of practices, Hill hasn’t dropped a single pass.

For a rookie, in general, this has been the toughest offseason due to COVID-19, but Hill has been trying to get it all down.

“Jumping right into it not having OTAs,” explained Hill. “I’ve been having to mentality catch up with the plays, the speed of the game and the details of the plays. I have been learning a lot from Keenan (Allen), Mike (Williams), you know from the vets (veterans). Little things from the receivers that I can put into my game also.”

Hill’s game is what connected him to pro bowl receiver Keenan Allen. They may not be the fastest players on the field but what they do bring is excellent route running and great hands.

“I feel like we have similar games,” said Hill about himself and Keenan Allen. “Especially in the route running. Being crafty in the routes. Using lateral quickness using crafty veteran moves to get open. I use the stuff he does too, and I feel like we are relatable in that area of the game that’s why I have gravitated towards him.”

Hill raved about how Allen has helped him through the process of becoming an NFL receiver. Now while he has been making plays on the offensive side of the ball. The young receiver could help in the punt return game as well.

“I have been taking a lot of reps at punt return,” said Hill. “I had a couple yesterday in the scrimmage and felt like I did very well on. That’s just something I do. I am used to it. It is natural for me. I just have fun back there.”

When a young player is competing for a roster spot being able to play special teams helps. Hill has been taking reps at punt return because the coaches love his hands. He hasn’t put the ball on the ground once. He has even impressed special teams coordinator George Stewart.

“His smarts and his initial quickness,” said Stewart. “He’s fast enough to be very, very productive in our league, but the thing is he’s a strong runner, he’s very intelligent and he’s very quick.”

He will have to compete for playing time because the Bolts have a crowded receiver group. Hill is trying to do whatever every other player on the roster is doing; trying to show how they are unique.

“KJ has done a great job of making plays,” explained quarterback Tyrod Taylor. “You can tell he is comfortable at that position.”