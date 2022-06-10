Chargers Receiving Corps Named a Top 10 Group

The Chargers group of pass-catchers has been tabbed a top 10 unit across the league.

The Chargers added just a few new pieces to their receiving corps this offseason, signing wide receiver DeAndre Carter and tight end Gerald Everett. However, the club prioritized keeping last year's most productive pass-catcher, Mike Williams, for the long-haul, signing him to a three-year, $60 million contract extension just ahead of the franchise tag deadline.

Certainly, the Chargers could’ve added another receiver through the draft, but that philosophy was always more of a luxury and a necessity. Ultimately, the Chargers refrained from selecting a receiver with any of their eight selections over the three days.

Nonetheless, the nucleus they have in place to catch passes from quarterback Justin Herbert is plenty good enough. And the latest rankings by Pro Football Focus indicates that they believe while the Chargers' receiving corps is strong, there's still room to take another leap forward.

PFF ranked each receiving group in the NFL, placing the Chargers at No. 9 overall. They were classified into tier two, which says "strong overall with a weak point or two."

PFF writer Ben Linsey, who compiled the rankings, wrote the following about the Chargers placement:

"The one-two punch of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is one of the better wide receiver duos in the league. Both are top-20 wideouts in PFF’s Wins Above Replacement Metric over the past two seasons with Justin Herbert at quarterback. "The only reason the Chargers don’t rank any higher is that their starting options at the third wide receiver spot and tight end aren’t quite as exciting. Josh Palmer, a second-year player out of Tennessee, is someone who could take a step forward after catching 33 of his 45 targets as a rookie."

Top 10 PFF receiving corps rankings

Bengals Buccaneers Dolphins Eagles Raiders 49ers Rams Bills Charger Broncos

There's certainly a case to be made the Chargers could be a few spots higher. Williams and Allen are proven commodities, everything points to Palmer developing further in his second NFL season and Everett is viewed as an upgrade over last year's starting tight end Jared Cook.

The one aspect that the Chargers' receiving corps currently lacks is deep speed. They have Jalen Guyton who's served that role the past few seasons as well, but he's largely only implemented in the form of going deep rather than offering the full route tree in addition to his downfield speed.

