ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Reche Caldwell Murder Case: Police Have Not Yet Identified Motive

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Over a week has passed since the murder of former San Diego Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell in his hometown of Tampa, and local authorities have still not confirmed a motive for his killing or identified any persons of interest related to the case.

Caldwell died on June 6 of gunshot wounds after an apparent robbery attempt outside his home. The former NFL wideout had planned to take his girlfriend out for a date that night after returning home to retrieve a jacket. While there, a group of armed individuals ambushed him and fired shots into his chest and leg. Caldwell died in an ambulance en route to a local hospital.

"It has been a week already and it hasn't gotten any easier," the mother or Caldwell's girlfriend told Fox 13. "It is never going to be easy."

At this time, authorities have not made any arrests related to the case. While Caldwell's family believes he died during a robbery gone wrong, police have not yet confirmed that version of events.

"They did not have to take his life," Caldwell's cousin Rolanda Denson said. "I am pretty sure he pleaded with them to not kill him because of his children, his mother."

Caldwell grew up in Tampa, becoming a star football player at Jefferson High School. He went on to a productive collegiate career at the University of Florida before entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick. Caldwell played four years for the Chargers, catching 76 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. He also played for the New England Patriots and Washington.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick in Play for Chargers, Per Report

A new report from ESPN suggests the Chargers could consider adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Kieran0

Chargers Trail Chiefs for AFC West Crown by Oddsmakers

The Chargers currently have 8/1 odds of winning the AFC West by one major oddsmaker.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn, Pep Hamilton to Attend QB Coaching Summit

Two members of the Chargers' coaching staff will take part in the 2020 edition of the annual QB coaching summit.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Fan2011

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers Ranked 17th at Position by Chris Simms

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers came in at No. 17 on Chris Simms' ranking of the top players at the position.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Recognize Juneteenth as League Holiday

The NFL will recognize Juneteenth -- the effective end of outright slavery in the United States -- as a league holiday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Could Chargers 'Quarantine' Third QB from Team in 2020?

After Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians suggested isolating the third-string quarterback from the rest of the locker room, could teams like the Chargers follow suit?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Still Viewed as Cam Newton Landing Spot by Oddsmakers

Despite the presence of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert, the Chargers remain a possible landing spot for Cam Newton in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers to Report for Training Camp on July 28

The majority of NFL teams will report for training camp on July 28 this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Considering Cutting Two Preseason Games

The NFL and NFLPA have considered reducing this year's preseason slate from four games to two.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Players Coalition Calls for End of Qualified Immunity

The Players Coalition has sent a letter to congress urging the passage of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Jason B. Hirschhorn