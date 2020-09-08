The Chargers have released their first depth chart before the start of the 2020 season. There have been many questions on who will be starting at certain positions like safety.

Just because an individual player is put as “starter” on the depth chart, it doesn’t mean that they are the definitive starter.

Here are some observations from the depth chart on the offensive side:

Jalen Guyton is listed as the third receiver on the depth chart. That was a big question that was being asked often to the coaches who would be the slot guy. Guyton has a lot of speed and could be the deep slot threat the Bolts have wanted.

Justin Jackson is ahead of Joshua Kelley on the running back chart. Jackson has been dealing with issues to get on the practice field. Kelley had a strong camp, so it will be interesting to see who gets more carries on Sunday.

Stephen Anderson is the third tight end, and Donald Parham is fourth. There was a huge battle for the third tight end slot between those two. In the end, Anderson made more plays.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is second on the depth chart in front of Easton Stick.

Now some of the observations on the defense:

The starting safety position has been a huge question since the injury to Derwin James. According to the depth chart, Rayshawn Jenkins will be at strong safety, and Nasir Adderley will be at free safety.

Another interesting note from the safety side is Desmond King is Adderley’s backup. Tom Telesco says that King will be able to help all over the secondary. That is why he is also Casey Hayward’s backup.

The team also had questions at linebacker. The depth chart says that Denzel Perryman, Kyzir White, and rookie Kenneth Murray are starting, but that is a toss-up. Drue Tranquill had a solid camp, so it would be surprising not to see number 49 on the field starting.

Hayward and Chris Harris Jr. are listed as the starters at cornerback, but when they go into a three-cornerback formation, expect Michael Davis to start opposite Hayward and Harris to slide into the slot.

Here are some observations of the special teams list: