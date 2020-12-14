Chargers Report Card After a Late Game Winner Over the Falcons

The Chargers won on Sunday thanks to the talent they have at certain positions.

The Chargers (4-9) were able to pull off a late game win against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) without some key players. Both teams had late game errors, but the Bolts capitalized, and Justin Herbert won his third game as a starter and his first game winning drive.

Anthony Lynn has said numerous times that to win a football game they have to win all three phases of the game and the turnover battle. The Chargers did both.

Here is the team’s week 14 grades:

Quarterback: A

What Justin Herbert did on Sunday at the end of the game regardless of the opponent was a step in the positive direction. He was missing a lot of key players and still was able to set the team up for a potential game winner. Herbert is on the right track.

Running back: B+

Austin Ekeler ran the ball well with 15 carries for 79 yards and also helped in the pass game catching nine passes for 67 yards. Only reason it isn’t hire is because Ekeler and Kalen Ballage put it on the ground once each even though it was recovered by the team.

Receivers: A

Keenan Allen broke yet another record. He scored a touchdown. Tyron Johnson was also impressive. He stepped up when Mike Williams and Allen went out with an injury. Johnson got the game ball and caught a 25-yard pass to set up the potential game winning kick.

Tight end: B+

Hunter Henry had a good game and had a clutch catch. In the last drive, he caught a 15-yard catch to put the team at midfield. No other tight end had a catch.

Offensive line: B

Herbert was sacked once and was hit three times. Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner went out with injuries. The line did a pretty good job of opening holes and not letting them get to the quarterback.

Defensive line: B

Uchenna Nwosu and Justin Jones had sacks in the game. The defensive line had six hits on Matt Ryan, and they helped at times to stop the run game. They also had three tackles for loss.

Linebackers: C+

There wasn’t much from them. Kind of a quiet night from them.

Secondary: D+ (three quarters) A+ (fourth quarter)

Two separate grades because two secondaries were seen. The secondary couldn’t slow down Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. They combined for 206 yards and one touchdown. Fourth quarter they had two clutch interceptions.

Special teams: A-

Lynn’s first game as the special teams coach. Nasir Adderley had a 76-yard kickoff return. Michael Badgley hit a game winner. No mistakes.

Coaching: D

Yes, they won, but the mistakes were there. The blunder before halftime can’t be unseen. The Bolts had too much talent to lose this game. Still coaching lapses. Especially with a conservative offensive gameplan.

Next opportunity: D-

They play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night football. Short week and there are some injuries so it will be interesting to see if they play. The Raiders need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.