Chargers Report Card After Blowout Loss to the Patriots

There is not much that can be said after the Chargers (3-9) franchise's worst 45-0 loss against the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick took it to Anthony Lynn. He pressured his rookie quarterback, his offense moved the ball, and his special teams dominated the game.

It leaves a lot of questions that Dean Spanos and his family need to answer. They are more likely to answer them at the end of the season.

Sunday's loss was just ugly, but here is the team's report card.

Quarterback: D+

By far the worse game by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. It wasn't all his fault, but he is the quarterback none the less. He was constantly pressured. He made some bad throws. Threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Patriots defense dominated the offense.

Running backs: D

They didn't do anything wrong, but the Patriots got out to a big lead by halftime the Chargers stopped running the ball. They ran the ball 15 times for 70 yards. Austin Ekeler added 32 receiving yards. There wasn't a chance for them to get going.

Wide receivers: D

They depend on the quarterback. Keenan Allen had five receptions for 48 yards. The Chargers are barely using Mike Williams, who had four catches for 43. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is not putting his receivers in good opportunities.

Tight end: D-

It is usually Herbert's security blanket. Hunter Henry only had one catch for five yards, while Donald Parham had two catches for 21 yards, and even Stephen Anderson had a catch for six yards. It was a bad day for tight ends.

Offensive line: F

They were terrible plain and simple. Herbert was pressured from every side of his offensive line. He was sacked three times. Left tackle Sam Tevi couldn't play because his wife was giving birth. Storm Norton started in his place, and it wasn't pretty.

Defensive line: D-

No pressure on Cam. He only dropped back 19 times, but they got no real pressure. They couldn't help stopping the run.

Linebackers: C-

The only reason is because of the play of rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray. He had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and his first career sack. He looked comfortable. This could be the game that catapults his career.

Secondary: D

Only 22 passes were thrown, but 14 were completed, and two touchdown receptions happened. Secondary missed some tackles as well.

Special teams: Z-

Abysmal.

Coaching: Z-

See special teams.

Next opportunity: Z-

They play the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium. After a 45-0 loss to the Pats, nothing is off the table. The Falcons present a lot of problems on both sides of the ball.