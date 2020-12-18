Chargers Report Card After Late-Game Victory Over Raiders

The Chargers got the victory but made some mistakes in the process.

The Chargers (5-9) were able to snap a nine-game losing streak to the AFC West after their 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7). This game had so many twists and turns a perfect Las Vegas story. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went out with a groin injury, so Marcus Mariota took over and had himself a performance.

The Chargers defense had a hard time stopping the former Oregon Duck quarterback’s arm and his legs. While the Chargers offense got jump started in the first half and slowed down a bit in the second half something, we have seen all year.

Here are the grades.

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert is special.

Running back: C

Anthony Lynn wanted to run the football and they did just that. 29 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t working for most of the night. The Bolts picked up 45 rushing yards on one drive, so the run game really wasn’t there. Kalen Ballage and Herbert scored the rushing touchdowns.

Receivers: B+

Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson stepped up with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams banged with injuries and on a snap count. Guyton had the big 53-yard reception in overtime to set the Bolts up for the game winner. Johnson added a touchdown in the second quarter. KJ Hill also got in the mix with three catches for 39-yards.

Tight ends: A

Hunter Henry was needed in the pass game without Allen and Williams. Henry had a touchdown reception to start things off. He also had a great catch were Herbert was running to his right throws against his body and put it to were only Henry could get to it.

Offensive line: C+

The running game really didn’t get going and Herbert was under constant pressure. He got hit a couple of times and was sacked in a crucial moment.

Defensive line: B

The B is for Bosa. Joey Bosa came in banged up and still had some big moments. He almost got to Mariota a couple of times, but he impressed in the run stopping. He had big play. Isaac Rochell had a key deflection in overtime.

Linebackers: C

Pretty silent. Nick Vigil had nine tackles and a sack, but it was on the chase down of Carr.

Secondary: C+

Would have been lower if it wasn’t for Chris Harris Jr.’s interception. They struggled to contain Darren Waller, who had 150 receiving yards. They couldn’t get critical stops at times.

Special teams: D

Michael Badgley has missed 12 kicks this year. Most in the NFL.

Coaching: D

It is not an F because they got the victory, but there were some blunders. In the fourth quarter letting a kicker who had already miss try again? There have been some coaching mistakes in the last two wins masked by the talent this team has at numerous positions.

Next opportunity: B

The Chargers face the Denver Broncos with about ten days rest. Should be an interesting matchup after the blown lead earlier in the season by the Bolts. Herbert vs Lock part two.