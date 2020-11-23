Chargers Report Card After the Victory Against the Jets

The Chargers (3-7) beat the New York Jets (0-10) on Sunday afternoon 34-28. It was a closer game than the Bolts would have liked in the end they got the victory. The home team showed glimpses of a dominant team but then also showed why they have lost seven games.

Here is the full report card for the Chargers:

Quarterback: A+

This may have been Justin Herbert’s best game as a pro. He threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He was masterful getting the ball out. He had a touchdown throw to Keenan Allen that had a rocket attached to it. A great bounce back game for the rookie quarterback.

Running backs: C

The running attack never really got going on Sunday. Kalen Ballage had one big run for 17 yards and that was about it. Rookie Joshua Kelley still hasn’t got going the way he did in his first two NFL games. Anthony Lynn wants to get the run game going, but it just wasn’t there against the Jets.

Wide receivers: A-

Keenan Allen was on a tear yesterday catching 16 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. The only reason it isn’t an A+ is because he fumbled in the red zone. Mike Williams also had a good game with 72 yards and one touchdown on a great play. Tyron Johnson had a 54-yard reception, which was a big one.

Tight ends: B

Hunter Henry had another good game with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was making catches in big moments to extend drives. The only reason why this isn’t higher is because they help block as well and the run game didn’t get a chance to get going.

Offensive line: C

Herbert was sacked three times in the game. He was getting pressure at times. He had to move around a lot. It wasn’t a terrible performance just average. Right guard Trai Turner went out in the third quarter and never returned. Lynn said after the game he was “fine.”

Defensive line: C

The line got a boost from the return of defensive end Joey Bosa. He had some bad penalties during the game, but he added a lot of pressure at the end of the game. That is why Joe Flacco had to get his passes off so quickly. The defensive line had zero sacks.

Linebackers: B-

The Jets ran the ball for 96 yards that is one of the negatives against the linebackers, but they didn’t have a terrible game. Denzel Perryman had the only sack of the game. Kenneth Murray had a tackle for loss.

Secondary: C-

They are either giving up big passing plays or giving up big penalties. Casey Hayward got beat twice for big plays yesterday. The Bolts have a lot of holes in the secondary. The reason this isn’t a D is because Tevaughn Campbell got a crucial pick six in the beginning of the game.

Special teams: F

Michael Badgley had two field goals, but Ty Long got another punt blocked. It was on the opening drive of the game. That is just another special teams blunder. That turned into six points.

Coaching: D-

They got the victory, but there are still some big deficiencies by the coaching staff. The Bolts are still giving up leads to teams and this time it was the winless Jets. They didn’t give it up completely, but an 18-point lead got cut to eight real quick. A win is a win, but it wasn’t pretty.

Next opportunity: D-

The Bolts will travel to Buffalo to face the 7-3 Bills on Sunday. The Bolts haven’t beaten an opponent with a winning record this season. Buffalo has a very good offense and defense. This may be a long day for the Bolts.