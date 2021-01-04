Chargers Report Card After Victory Over Chiefs Part II

The Chargers had their season finale on Sunday in Kansas City.

The Chargers (7-9) beat the Chiefs (14-2) 38-21 on Sunday. It was mainly backups for Kansas City but a win, nonetheless. That was the Chargers final game of the season.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had another fantastic performance. He had some help from the skill positions.

The team finishes the season on a four-game win streak.

Here is the final report card of the season:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert moved the ball well up and down the field. He scored four touchdowns and had a strong game against the Chiefs. Herbert really finished his rookie season strong.

Running backs: B

Justin Jackson had a nice performance with ten touches for 105 yards. Austin Ekeler had 13 touches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown.

Wide receivers: B+

Mike Williams stepped up without Keenan Allen playing. He had six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. Tyron Johnson had two receptions for 35 yards. Jalen Guyton dropped an easy long touchdown.

Tight ends: B

Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham have stepped up since Hunter Henry has missed the last two games. Anderson had three catches for 52. He had a nice 18-yard catch and run where he shed a handful of tackles. Parham had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He had a nice reception where he side stepped the tackle and walked into the end zone.

Offensive line: C+

The Chargers were able to run the ball 35 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, but Herbert was sacked three times. He took a couple of shots. They did a serviceable job with the pieces they were missing.

Defensive line: C

Linval Joseph has done a great job, but the rest of the defensive line was okay. Isaac Rochell had a sack, but there was a lack of pressure on Chad Henne.

Linebackers: C

They let Darwin Thompson run around in the first half. He had 21 touches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The linebackers left him open at times and they really didn’t slow him down until the second half.

Secondary: B-

They had some good moments. Ever since Chris Harris Jr. came back they have played at a higher level. They had some lapses on Sunday but played well.

Special teams: B+

Joe Reed got it started after the Chargers were punting for the first time. He recovered the fumble and the Bolts were able to tie the game.

Coaching: B

No mistakes. They got the victory.