Chargers Report Card After Victory Over Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) finished their home schedule with a 19-16 late game victory over divisional rival Denver Broncos (5-10). The Bolts are on a three-game win streak and Anthony Lynn credited all three areas for the victory against the Broncos.

The offense was missing receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry, which is a reason why they couldn’t put the ball in the end zone more than once. The defense was missing Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu but were able to put get some pressure on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock from other places.

Here are the Chargers grades:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert moved the ball around. He scored his 28th touchdown of the season and he won the won the ball game.

Running back: B

Austin Ekeler had 13 touches for 68 yards and one touchdown. Kalen Ballage had six touches for 26 yards. They did a good job blocking in pass protection.

Wide receivers: B+

Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, and Tyron Johnson combined for 10 catches for 133 yards. They all made some nice plays at critical times. Williams also got his first career interception at the end of the game.

Tight ends: A

Donald Parham had two catches for 47 yards, but the 26-yard reception set up the third Badgley field goal. Stephen Anderson had a nice game too with four catches for 48 yards. He had a big 23-yard catch on that same drive to set up Badgley.

Offensive line: C+

Herbert was sacked twice, but he seemed to be under pressure numerous times throughout the game. He took some bad shots early in the game. Bryan Bulaga went out with a foot injury in the second quarter.

Defensive line: C

The edges really didn’t get a whole lot of pressure on Lock. Linval Joseph and Justin Jones were getting push up front. The Broncos also ran for 133 yards, so the defensive line could have been better in that situation.

Linebackers: B-

It seemed like Kenneth Murray was all over the field making tackles in the passing game while Denzel Perryman was doing it in the run game. Murray has grown the last few weeks. Nick Vigil also had a sack in the game.

Secondary: C+

Yes, Casey Hayward had an interception and at times the secondary was stopping the Broncos passing attack, but in all fairness the Broncos messed up at times. There were some Lock over/under throws while Jerry Jeudy dropped at least five passes if not more for big gains. The secondary was still good though.

Special teams: A

Nasir Adderley had three returns for 107 yards in the kickoff game including a 53-yarder to start the game. Michael Badgley made all four of his field goals plus the game winner.

Coaching: D

The Chargers blew another double-digit lead and were able to rescue the game. Mistakes are still showing up in the three-game win streak.

Next opportunity: ?

Kansas City could play their starters the whole game or could sit them. They have nothing to play for except knowing Andy Reid, he will probably let his guys go until they decide because they will have a first-round bye. Reid wouldn't want his players going into the divisional round without having played football in three weeks.