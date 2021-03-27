Chargers Reportedly Sign Veteran QB Chase Daniel

The Chargers have signed quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Daniel is a veteran quarterback going into his 12th season in the NFL.

It seems like, with every Chargers free agent signing, there has been a connection with the coaching staff, so add him to that list. Daniel was under new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Daniel was with the New Orleans Saints from 2009-2012, with Lombardi being the quarterback’s coach. They both were on the Saints when they won Super Bowl 44. He left for a couple of seasons and returned in 2017 for one season.

He also spent time with Bolts new head coach Brandon Staley in 2017. Staley was the outside linebackers coach for the Bears while Daniel was a backup quarterback.

The 34-year-old quarterback has given the Chargers headaches in the past. In 2013, they were one victory away from making the playoffs, and the Kansas City Chiefs stood in their way. Andy Reid decided to sit then quarterback Alex Smith and start Daniel.

The Chiefs had them on the ropes all game and were a 41-yard field goal miss by Ryan Succop away from eliminating the Bolts. Daniel went 21/30 for 200 yards and one touchdown.

The following season it felt like déjà vu. The Chargers were in a position that was win and you’re in with a Daniel led Chiefs offense standing in their way. Justin Houston sacked Philip Rivers four times, and the Chiefs won 19-7, eliminating the Chargers.

It is expected that Daniel will be the backup to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but expect there to be a competition against him and Easton Stick for the role. Stick has been with the organization for two seasons and knows the in’s and out’s.

Herbert is coming off a phenomenal rookie year, and Chargers brass may be looking to add a veteran presence in the quarterback room. Last season, Herbert had Tyrod Taylor in the room, so it just gives him an extra coach. This will be Daniel’s seventh NFL team, and he seems excited about joining the Bolts.