Chargers Reunion Could Help Benefit Both WR Tyrell Williams and the Offense

The Chargers had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. There is a new head coach in Brandon Staley and a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi. Both will want to make some changes to help protect Herbert but also give him some offensive weapons.

One weapon they could get Herbert is a former Chargers receiver. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders plan on releasing receiver Tyrell Williams after only two seasons with the team.

Williams was an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2015 and worked his way up. In the final game of the season, he scored an 80-yard touchdown that really turned heads. In 2016, he had 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was a vertical threat that fit well with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in 2018. What else happened in 2018? Chargers went 12-4 and made the playoffs. They also had one of their most explosive offenses in the last decade.

The Chargers have a lot of talent at receiver, but still have to find a reliable number three. Last season, they had Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson, who surprised a lot of defenses with their breakaway speed. The problem is there are times when neither can get open, and all of the responsibility fell on Allen and Williams. Bringing back Tyrell Williams could help their offense.

Lombardi could use both Williams receivers on the outside while using Allen primarily in the slot and have him feast. His addition could also help Guyton and Johnson because they could be matched up with fourth and fifth string corners, which they could take advantage of when called upon.

What made Williams fit in so well with M. Williams and Allen was because he added a different element to the receiving core. Allen is shiftier and a great route runner, while M. Williams is a big play down the field threat, and T. Williams is more of a middle of the field along with drag routes and turning it upfield.

So why are the Raiders releasing him? It just didn't work out.

In 2019, he played in 14 games catching 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. It was a tough transition from the Chargers to the Raiders' offense. He missed all 2020 with a torn labrum.

Williams's cap hit would be $11.5 million, so they may decide to cut him. The Bolts may be able to get him around $4-$8 million on a short-term contract.

It would certainly help the offense and Herbert to bring Williams back. The Chargers are not only in a tough division but a tough conference, so they will need more weapons on offense. Williams's addition is a classic low-risk high reward.