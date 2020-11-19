Chargers RG Trai Turner Talks About the Road to Recovery, Playing With Bryan Bulaga, and More

One of the most significant weaknesses before the start of free agency in March was the Chargers offensive line. They had many holes. General manager Tom Telesco decided to trade pro bowl left tackle Russell Okung for pro bowl right guard Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers.

It is rare for Telesco to make a trade. In free agency, he signed free agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga from the Green Bay Packers. The right side of the line solidified.

When the season rolled around, Turner missed game one against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury. He faced the Kansas City Chiefs in week two and played in 98 percent of the snaps. After that, he was a question mark.

He missed the next six games with a groin injury.

"Never had this problem," Turner explained. "Never had this situation, so it was a little different for me. Something for me to grow from and learn from the process as I'm going through. The trainers have been helping me out tremendously. The team has had behind my back, and so have my teammates. Just going to keep progressing forward."

Since missing coming into the NFL in 2014, Turner had never missed these many games due to injury. He would be on the side of practice sometimes. Other times he was limited in practice. It was a strange situation for the right guard, especially because he knew he had to feel right to play again.

"It's not about when you want to come back, it's about when it's ready for you to come back," explained Turner on what he learned the most during his time out. "It's a strenuous process. Definitely a process that has some peaks and valleys to it."

Leading up to week 10, Turner practiced all three times but was questionable going into the game. Head coach Anthony Lynn said during his Friday press conference that he would see how the pro bowl guard felt during the team's walk-thru on Saturday.

Turner suited up on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was in the starting lineup.

"So good to get out there with the guys," said Turner. "Didn't go the way we wanted, of course, but it just felt good to get out there, get some reps and get the body back going and hopefully, just keep progressing into the week."

Lynn and the coaching staff put him on a pitch count. They didn't feel it would be right to give him all the snaps after missing six games. They wanted to ease him back in. He played in 78 percent of the game.

"I was satisfied with the way that my body came out," said Turner. "Like I said, we didn't get to win, but I felt like I played good with the guys next to me. I had some good blocks with Bryan (Bulaga) and some good blocks with Dan (Feeney). Just going to keep progressing and moving forward."

The Chargers are excited about the partnership between Turner and Bulaga. Both are under contract this season and next. They feel like both players have the right leadership to lead this line, and both have the experience to keep players off their rookie quarterback, Justin Herbert.

They only played eight snaps together against the Chiefs in week two because Bulaga went off with a back injury. So, in total, they have only played in 57 snaps together this season. It isn't ideal but having both players together is a good combination for the offensive line.

"I think with us being together, there's a lot of knowledge within the game," said Turner. "I'm learning from him. Taking little steps and little nuances of his game and adding it to mine. We are meshing. It's at a point, like I said, it's only my second game, so hadn't had a lot of time to get so many reps in and to do certain blocks. We are professionals for a reason. We were brought in for a reason."

Adding both Turner and Bulaga was huge, but the wasn't the only significant addition the team made to the offensive line. They also brought in former Green Bay Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who has a knack for turning players into all-pros.

"When he opens his mouth, I listen," said Turner. "When he coaches me up on technique, I listen. I do my best to implement everything he signed into my game. A guy I have a lot of respect for while I've been out made sure that I was good. Made sure that my mental was on track. Even still right now, just being on me and making sure that I have my eyes dotted and my T's crossed."

Now that the Bolts have found their quarterback of the future, they want to protect him. Turner watched Herbert closely while dealing with his groin injury and was impressed by the rookie quarterback.

"His poise man," said Turner. "He is definitely poised in that pocket. He's poised in the huddle. He exudes confidence without even having to say too much."

The Chargers are sitting at 2-7 and have been on the wrong side of many of the losses. They sit with the fifth pick of the draft and seem far away from making a playoff berth. What should their mentally be moving forward?

"We have an opponent this week in the (New York) Jets who's going to come in and try to get a win," Turner said. "We're trying to get a win too. So, this is the biggest game we have yet, and that's the best way to proceed with the season."

During Wednesday's practice, Turner was a full participant and wasn't even on the injury report for the first time this season.

"It's been a long roadman," said Turner. "I was able to work my way back into the lineup, was on a pitch count, so to speak, knew how to send them a place. I knew I had a set number I wanted to hit that we talked about. I did pretty well with that. Just going to keep progressing, keep working on my techniques, keep working on the fundamentals, and just keep back into the game."