Chargers Looking at All Options For Starting Right Tackle Spot

What are the Chargers' plans at right tackle ahead of the 2022 season?

The Chargers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with two needs along the offensive line. They answered any questions about their need at right guard with the selection of Zion Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick. But their starting right tackle position remains anyone's spot for the taking.

Last season, following Brian Bulaga's season-ending injury, the Chargers trotted out Storm Norton, who made 15 starts and saw minimal play from Trey Pipkins, who made two starts.

The Chargers find themselves in a similar situation as last season – not currently having an immediate plug-and-play option to hold things down at right tackle.

At the start of OTAs this week, Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke about their plan for identifying a starter. Staley indicates they'll test all options in the coming months.

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brendan Staley during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“As I told you guys after the draft, I think that we’ve got two guys from last season that played quality football for us in Storm [Norton] and Trey [Pipkins III]," Staley said. "I think those guys are going to compete. Then, we have several guys who have played right tackle – Matt Feiler being one of them. We have some of these young guys who played tackle in college.

"There’s a lot of time between now and our first game, but I think those guys are going to duke it out. We’re excited to see those guys continue to improve. I think what isn’t lost on us as coaches or in our organization is that we were a very good offensive football team last year. Trey and Storm both played a lot of winning football for us. We expect those guys to continue to improve. We feel like we’ve added some good depth to kind of complete the overall offensive line. We’re excited to see that take shape.”

It's worth noting that while Staley highlighted Norton and Pipkins as two players that will "duke it out," he also referenced Feiler, who started all 16 games at left guard for the Chargers last season, as another suitable candidate.

Before joining the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season, Feiler spent five years as a member of the Steelers, including four seasons in which he played right tackle. If neither Norton or Pipkins show enough to become the starter, the Chargers could kick Feiler over to right tackle from the left guard spot.

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Staley also mentioned rookies on the team who've played tackle in the past. Chargers sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer has taken snaps at right guard throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, but he comes in with a background of playing tackle.

Last season, as a member of Georgia's National Championship team, Salyer served as the starting left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus' grading metrics, Salyer has allowed just one sack over his final two seasons in college, while posting an 86.8 pass-blocking grade.

The Chargers will hold an open competition to see which player pulls ahead across OTAs and training camp for the starting nod at right tackle.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.