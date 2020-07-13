Roderic Teamer Suspended Four Games Under Substance-Abuse Policy

LOS ANGELES -- The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer on Monday for violating its policy on substances of abuse. Teamer will miss the first four games of the 2020 regular season as a result.

Teamer, who joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft, carved out a niche last year as a backup and special-teams contributor. After injuries landed All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. and versatile defensive back Adrian Phillips on injured reserve before the third week of the season, Teamer moved into a larger role, making six starts and appearing in another game for Los Angeles. He saw his playing time reduced subsequently as Jaylen Watkins and other defensive backs earned more opportunities.

The suspension under the substance-abuse policy marks Teamer's second suspension since the start of last season. The day before a Week 14 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers suspended Teamer as well as linebacker Denzel Perryman for violating team rules. The team sent both home prior to the game.

While Teamer does not appear likely to battle for a starting job this season, he enters training camp as a key backup and member of multiple special-teams units. The four games lost might not ultimately cost him the opportunity to serve in those roles as he will not count against the Chargers' roster limit during his suspension. However, the ban certainly hurts his standing with the team as they look to establish a new culture for the post-Philip Rivers era.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH