ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Roderic Teamer Suspended Four Games Under Substance-Abuse Policy

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer on Monday for violating its policy on substances of abuse. Teamer will miss the first four games of the 2020 regular season as a result.

Teamer, who joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft, carved out a niche last year as a backup and special-teams contributor. After injuries landed All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. and versatile defensive back Adrian Phillips on injured reserve before the third week of the season, Teamer moved into a larger role, making six starts and appearing in another game for Los Angeles. He saw his playing time reduced subsequently as Jaylen Watkins and other defensive backs earned more opportunities.

The suspension under the substance-abuse policy marks Teamer's second suspension since the start of last season. The day before a Week 14 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers suspended Teamer as well as linebacker Denzel Perryman for violating team rules. The team sent both home prior to the game.

While Teamer does not appear likely to battle for a starting job this season, he enters training camp as a key backup and member of multiple special-teams units. The four games lost might not ultimately cost him the opportunity to serve in those roles as he will not count against the Chargers' roster limit during his suspension. However, the ban certainly hurts his standing with the team as they look to establish a new culture for the post-Philip Rivers era.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Mike Pouncey Among Top Interior O-linemen in ESPN Poll

Chargers center Mike Pouncey earned an honorable mention as one of the NFL's premier interior offensive linemen in a poll conducted by ESPN.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Proposes Salary-Cap Freeze for 2021 Season

The NFLPA wants the NFL to freeze the salary cap for the 2021 season in order to avoid cap casualties next offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Hunter Henry Not Expecting Multiyear Deal Before July 15 Deadline

Franchise-tagged tight end Hunter Henry does not expect to sign a multiyear deal with the Chargers before the July 15 deadline.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Still Not Agreed on Training Camp Start Date

The NFL and NFLPA do not have an agreement on when training camp should begin.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Keenan Allen Ranks 8th Among WRs in Poll of NFL Personnel Evaluators

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen ranked eighth at his position, according to a new poll of 50 NFL personnel evaluators.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Madden 21 Releases Player Ratings for Joe Reed, K.J. Hill

The makers of Madden 21 released their player ratings for the rookie wide receivers. The Chargers' Joe Reed and K.J. Hill came in at 67 and 64, respectively.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Ranked as Top-10 Safety by CBS Sports

CBS Sports ranked Chargers defensive back Derwin James as one of the 10 best safeties in the NFL entering 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Madden 21 Releases Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Initial Player Rating

Madden 21 released their initial player ratings for this year's rookie quarterbacks. Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert earned a 70 overall rating.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Anticipate Players Opting Out of 2020 Season

The NFL and NFLPA have opened dialog regarding players opting out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies Due to 'Personal Health Related Cause'

A worker on the SoFi Stadium construction site died Tuesday, the second fatality related to the project this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn