Chargers Rookie Minicamp: Observations From Day 1

Friday marked the first day of the Chargers' rookie minicamp. The viewing portion for the media lasted a little over one hour as the team's newcomers completed their first NFL practice.

Here are five observations from Friday's session.

Zion Johnson is eager to continue learning

Johnson, the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is experiencing a switch over to right guard after spending the bulk of his college career over on the left side. He took reps exclusively at right guard on Friday, and following practice, he gave some tidbits that illustrate he's confident in his ability to transition smoothly.

“I think you build up muscle memory through doing things," Johnson said about the position change. "Honestly, it’s just getting the reps and replicating things over and over again so that it feels natural.”

Johnson made the switch from left tackle to left guard between the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Boston College, so changing positions is something he's done in years prior.

"I know I’m a fast learner and am someone that’s going to work hard to get on the field," Johnson said. "I’m going to do everything coach tells me and help this team.”

Jamaree Salyer gets work in at guard

The Chargers drafted Salyer in the sixth-round out of Georgia. He made 11 starts at left tackle for last year's National Championship squad. But during the first day of rookie minicamp, Salyer got work in at guard.

Salyer said after practice that he hasn't been told his definitive role moving forward, indicating he's unsure if he'll take reps at tackle sometime in the near future.

"Today, I worked at guard. I have no idea what the plan is moving forward," Salyer said. "I think for us and them, we’re just trying to see what I can do. See what I have done and see how that transitions to this level. It’s an exciting exploration for both of us.”

JT Woods sits out

The Chargers' rookie minicamp roster featured 26 participants. But among the players listed, Woods, the team's third-round pick, did not participate.

Woods monitored practice from a distance, as he's yet to sign his rookie contract. The Chargers announced Friday morning that they've agreed to terms with five members of their rookie draft class, including Ogbonnia, Salyer, Ja'Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard and Zander Horvath.

Johnson and Isaiah Spiller also remain unsigned but were among the rookies participating Friday.

Otito Ogbonnia was the only defensive lineman at rookie minicamp

The Chargers entered the offseason with defensive tackle being one of the most notable positions they needed to upgrade in free agency and the draft. They added Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson at the start of the new league year, re-signed Christian Covington and drafted Ogbonnia, the local product out of UCLA in the fifth-round.

As a result of stockpiling interior defensive lineman, predominately in the form of free agency, Ogbonnia was the lone defensive tackle in rookie minicamp. As a result, Ogbonnia received one-on-one work with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.

"It was a little lonely because I was by myself, but it was good that I had that one-on-one coaching with coach Rodgers — you can’t beat that, being coached by one of the best in the league," Ogbonnia said.

Chargers have a punter in camp you can't miss

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said at his pre-draft press conference that the team would carry more than just JK Scott in training camp among their punting options. It appears Telesco is looking to set forth a position battle and in doing so, they brought in an imposing punter for rookie minicamp.

Ben Griffiths, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound punter was a tall drink of water getting work in with the specialist. He's a unique player given his background which includes having spent eight years for the Richmond Tigers, a team in the Australian Football League.

Following his eight seasons, playing 63 games professionally in Australia, Griffiths enrolled at USC where he spent the last three years. He and Scott will presumably duel it out for the punting job in training camp.

