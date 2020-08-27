Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert still learning the ropes of the offense

Recently, there have been numerous changes that one must adapt to in life. For Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, a lot of the stuff he sees so far in training is new to him, but he is adapting.

"I've made a few mistakes out there, but I'm learning from them and getting better," Herbert said. "Every day is a great opportunity to get better."

For example, Herbert is learning to take snaps under center, which is a new experience for Herbert. Who was in the high-powered shotgun offense for Oregon.

"I think I took one during the Pac-12 championship," said Herbert. "It was like a QB sneak on the goal line. That was the only one."

Herbert is learning what it is like to be a quarterback in the NFL. He picks player's brains to see what he can learn from them, one of the guys that he has been seen talking to whether on Hard Knocks or in-person is receiver Keenan Allen, who has been a pro bowl receiver for the team.

"He's one of those guys who knows so much about the sport," Herbert said. "He's been around. He's had so much success at this level, so anything I can pick up from him, it's huge. Any time I can spend with him, just around him, is huge for me."

The young quarterback has had some growing pains. Last week, head coach Anthony Lynn had the rookie face the first-team defense. On one of the drive's first plays, Herbert dropped back and threw a quick pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by pro bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram.

"It's good for him to be uncomfortable. As long as he's uncomfortable and we don't break his spirit, I think that's an opportunity for great growth," Lynn said earlier in the week.

It is not easy going up against the Bolts defense, especially with all of the weapons it has on it. The young quarterback takes it as a learning experience, primarily because, in practice, he is facing a top-five defense.

"Definitely lining up across from Joey Bosa and Melvin and a lot of those guys, Derwin James, has been something that's been really a cool experience," said the former Duck. "Any chance I can get to go out there and compete with those guys has been really special."

The Chargers coaches want to see him grow and learn from his mistakes. They also want him to succeed, so the team hired quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton to help Herbert adapt to be an NFL quarterback.

"I really look up to coach Pep," explained Herbert. "He is a guy who really knows what he is talking about. He has had a lot of success at the college level and in the NFL. He is one of those guys who knows what he is doing. Any time I learn from him I know it is huge for me."

Herbert has made some positive strides as well. Earlier this week, he dropped back and hit tight end Stephen Anderson for a 65-yard touchdown. The glimpses are there. He does have the poise in the pocket to quarterback a team, and even defensive coordinator Gus Bradley sees it.

"I told him he's doing a good job," Bradley said. "He doesn't play like a rookie quarterback, especially when he was against our ones. I thought he had a certain poise about him. I thought he does some things that are just natural."

Herbert is trying to adjust to a lot of new things. He has lived in Eugene, Oregon, his whole life. He went through his entire schooling up there. He is now on his own living in Los Angeles and is an NFL quarterback.

"I really enjoyed my time in Eugene, and it was always great for me," explained Herbert, "but I'm glad to finally be able to step away and kinda be out on my own and make my own schedule. It's been all football for me, and I think that's the best part of it so far."

On Hard Knocks two weeks ago, Lynn says that he is trying to get Herbert to be more vocal and open up more. Well, his teammates are helping with that. He was asked on Wednesday if he had been asked to do anything in front of his teammates. The young quarterback said he sang "Ain't no mountain high enough," by Marvin Gaye.

He is getting out of his comfort level.

There are no preseason games, so he is learning in practice how to be an NFL quarterback. He knows he will make mistakes, but the biggest lesson he has learned throughout this journey takes quarterbacks a while to learn.

"Being a good quarterback does not come down to every single little play," he said. "It's much bigger than that. It's always about putting your team in position to win. You might throw an incompletion or an interception, but it's about coming back on the next one and putting your team back in position and making up for it."