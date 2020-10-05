Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert Impresses in Duel With Bucs QB Tom Brady

It has been a rough start to the season for the Chargers. Head coach Anthony Lynn has said the season is divided into four quarters. His team just finished their first quarter, and their record is 1-3.

One of their bright spots has been the emergence of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. On Sunday, he and the Chargers got into a shootout with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. It was almost like a boxing match with both teams going blow for blow.

Brady threw for five touchdowns while the rookie threw for three.

"I thought he played well," said Lynn. "Anytime we lose a game, it's just it's not good enough, so I can't say someone played outstanding, and we go out and lose the damn football game. I thought he handled the situation we put him in well. He made some great throws early where he took some shots. He stood in the pocket. He threw it."

On the opening drive of the game, Herbert snapped the ball and faked the handoff. He looked down the field, had pressure in his face, stood in the pocket and delivered a 53-yard touchdown to receiver Tyron Johnson. Herbert was able to deliver the pass with two defenders right on top of him.

A few drives later, Herbert led the team on a 97-yard drive and finished it off with a nice pass to tight end Donald Parham for the 19-yard touchdown.

Across the field, Herbert was able to go toe to toe with one of his favorite quarterbacks in Tom Brady. In the second half, Brady led his team on a comeback and erased a 17-point Chargers lead. Brady threw two touchdowns in a row coming out of halftime.

It wasn't looking good for the Bolts until Herbert snapped the ball on third down and faced pressure, he stood in the pocket and delivered a beauty to Jalen Guyton, who took off 72-yards for the touchdown.

"I told [Chargers Head Coach] Anthony [Lynn] after the game – I said, 'You've got a great one.,'" said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. "That retreating play – that looked like [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes where we had an all-out blitz, and he just kept retreating and threw a dime down the field. For rookies to make plays like that, you know they're special."

That is a huge compliment from one of the greatest offensive minds in the game. Herbert has shown in the three games that he has started that he is willing to stand in the pocket and take the shots to complete the pass.

Even one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL was impressed by the rookie quarterback.

"He was very impressive today, and he played great," said Brady. "Our defense played great all year, and he hung in there and made a lot of good throws. They hit us on some big plays – we blitzed them a little bit, and he just stood in there and took it. He's got, obviously, all the ability, he's got a great arm and moves really well. The team believes in him, so he's off to a great start."

Brady has some history with the rookie quarterback. Last year, going into his senior season Herbert said he received a call at 4 a.m. pacific from Brady. The veteran quarterback gave him some advice. The two finally met in person after the game when they shook hands.

"Keep your head up and keep playing," is what the veteran quarterback told Herbert after the game.

So, going up against Brady meant something more.

"It was an awesome experience," said Herbert.

Now comes the interesting part. It has been three weeks since quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered the punctured lung. Herbert has taken his place and shown why the team decided to draft him sixth overall.

Herbert's numbers speak for themselves. Since taking over for Taylor, he has completed 72 percent of his passes, thrown for 931 yards, and thrown five touchdowns. The one stat that will not please his head coach is three interceptions.

Lynn wants to win the turnover battle, and he has lost it in the last three games. The only time they won it was when Taylor started against Cincinnati in week one.

Lynn has said that Taylor will be the starter when he returns in the past.

On Sunday, he was asked about it but didn't answer because he said he was too focused on the Bucs loss.

Herbert was asked about it as well.

"I don't know it's like you said it's not really my decision, and what I think doesn't really matter," said Herbert. "I know that I've done my best these last few weeks, and I've still got so much farther to go so much more to learn, and I'm just excited to be here. My goal is just to be the best quarterback, best teammate, and whatever my role is, I'm going to do that."

Herbert has shown the Chargers a lot of good things, especially the way he has spread the ball around and his big play ability. Lynn has a tough dilemma, but Herbert knows all he can do is concentrate on himself.

"Over the past couple of months, I've realized that there's nothing else that I'd rather be doing," said Herbert. "Playing football for the Chargers is something I've dreamed about, and if I go out there and do everything right study, work hard. Good things will happen. It's just a great opportunity to be here and just so excited to be here."