Chargers Assign Uniform Numbers to Rookies, Adderley Changes to No. 24

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have concluded their work for the 2020 NFL Draft, they have officially assigned uniform numbers to their newest players.

Justin Herbert, the former Oregon quarterback and sixth overall pick, will wear No. 10 in Los Angeles this season. Herbert wore the same number during his five years with the Ducks. Wide receiver Artavis Scott last wore the number for the Chargers.

Fellow first-round pick Kenneth Murray didn't have the same opportunity. The former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker wore No. 9 during his college career, a number not allowed for his position group in the NFL. Instead, he will don No. 56. Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee last wore the number for the Chargers in 2018.

The two wide receivers from the Chargers' 2020 draft class went in opposite directions when choosing their uniform number. Joe Reed, the speedster from Virginia, went with No. 12, a number last worn by fellow wideout Travis Benjamin last season. Ohio State product K.J. Hill opted to take a more traditional receiver number, selecting No. 84. Dylan Cantrell last wore it with the franchise.

While the number reveals mostly applied to rookies, one of the Chargers' returning players decided to make a change as well. Defensive back Nasir Adderley, who wore No. 32 as a rookie last season, will move forward with No. 24 instead. The change allows sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman to take Adderley's previous number.

Check out all the new uniform numbers below.

· Nasir Adderley - No. 24 (from No. 32)

· Alohi Gilman - No. 32

· Justin Herbert - No. 10

· K.J. Hill - No. 84

· Joshua Kelley - No. 27

· Kenneth Murray - No. 56

· Joe Reed - No. 12

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

