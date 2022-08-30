Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players

The Chargers are tasked with cutting 27 players by Tuesday in an effort to get its roster down to 53 players in totality — a deadline set by the NFL ahead of Week 1. All roster moves must be finalized by Aug. 30 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

With a roster full of talent, the Chargers' staff will have some crucial decisions to make in the coming hours and days.

Buckle up and follow along here on Sports Illustrated's Chargers' roster cutdown tracker where we'll be updating each roster move over the next two days.

The following players have been waived or released:

Final cutdown day (Aug. 29-30)

Second cutdown day (Aug. 23)

K James McCourt, G Cameron Hunt, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and OLB Ty Shelby

First cutdown day (Aug. 16)

WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

