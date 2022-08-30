Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players

The Chargers were tasked with cutting 27 players by Tuesday in an effort to get its roster down to 53 players in totality — a deadline set by the NFL ahead of Week 1. All roster moves were to be finalized by Aug. 30 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The following players have been waived or released:

Final cutdown day (Aug. 29-30)

The Chargers announced the following moves:

RB Leddie Brown

LB Cole Christiansen

OLB Jamal Davis II

CB Kemon Hall

G Ryan Hunter

CB Michael Jacquet

OLB Carlo Kemp

TE Erik Krommenhoek

S Raheem Layne

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

RB Kevin Marks Jr.

WR Jason Moore Jr.

FB Gabe Nabers

WR Joe Reed

T Foster Sarell

S Mark Webb Jr.

Second cutdown day (Aug. 23)

K James McCourt, G Cameron Hunt, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and OLB Ty Shelby

First cutdown day (Aug. 16)

WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

