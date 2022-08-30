Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players
The Chargers must cutdown their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT.
The Chargers were tasked with cutting 27 players by Tuesday in an effort to get its roster down to 53 players in totality — a deadline set by the NFL ahead of Week 1. All roster moves were to be finalized by Aug. 30 at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Follow along here on Sports Illustrated's Chargers' roster cutdown tracker.
The following players have been waived or released:
Final cutdown day (Aug. 29-30)
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer | (Daniel Popper/The Athletic)
- FB Gabe Nabers | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- S Ben Deluca | (Aaron Wilson/PFN)
- OL Zack Bailey | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DT Christian Covington | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DE Joe Gaziano | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- WR Michael Bandy | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DE Andrew Brown | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- LB Emeke Egbule | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- TE Sage Surratt – injury designation | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- WR Trevon Bradford | (Matt Lombardo/Heavy)
The Chargers announced the following moves:
- RB Leddie Brown
- LB Cole Christiansen
- OLB Jamal Davis II
- CB Kemon Hall
- G Ryan Hunter
- CB Michael Jacquet
- OLB Carlo Kemp
- TE Erik Krommenhoek
- S Raheem Layne
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- RB Kevin Marks Jr.
- WR Jason Moore Jr.
- FB Gabe Nabers
- WR Joe Reed
- T Foster Sarell
- S Mark Webb Jr.
Second cutdown day (Aug. 23)
- K James McCourt, G Cameron Hunt, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and OLB Ty Shelby
First cutdown day (Aug. 16)
- WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.
