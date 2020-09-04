Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is happy to share his knowledge and the ball

The Chargers are done practicing at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Training camp is now over, and the season begins in a matter of days. The roster currently contains 80 players, in hours, it will be cut down to 53.

“That final roster is going to be a little tricky this year, but we have a pretty good pulse for this football team,” Lynn said. “It will be harder than normal.”

Lynn knows what it means to be in that spot before. So does current Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. Being on the bubble near roster cuts and not knowing what the future holds.

“He mentioned that getting that opportunity in that preseason game in San Francisco in that fourth preseason game in his rookie year, he made a few plays,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. “Then he was awesome on special teams. Then he really took off and took it upon himself. He grinded that. He knew his opportunity coming as a free agent. He had to do what he had to do. For him to grow into what he has done is very impressive. You hear about these stories around the league, but what he has took it upon himself and he has become one of the really good backs in this league, and we are really excited about that.”

Ekeler took his opportunity and literally ran with it. He is now a bright star on the Chargers offense and might be considered in the same class of stars this team has found in undrafted rookies names like future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, receiver Malcolm Floyd, and former guard Kris Dielman.

He is fresh off of signing a four-year extension worth $24.5 million. He is now the number one running back on the team and has become the running backs room leader.

“He has become that leader in that group,” said Steichen. “Those young guys see in him what he has been able to do, and he obviously mentors those guys and tells them his story and what he went through to get to where he is at, so it has been awesome.”

This training camp was very different for many reasons. Due to COVID-19, there have been no preseason games, so for undrafted rookies and players on the bubble, it has been tough to get scouted.

Ekeler being a leader of the running backs room, has taken a step back this training camp to give guys a chance to shine.

“I’m not selfish,” explained Ekeler. “I understand. Hey, I’m not going to be holding the rock the entire game, so I don’t mind. ‘Look, you know what I can do for the past three years. Let’s get some of these young guys some more experience with the quarterbacks and the calls and seeing the defense.’”

The running back is coming off an outstanding 2019 campaign in which he had over 1,500 combined yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He is a huge part of the offense, and with Tyrod Taylor starting at quarterback, he will only make his life easier.

Now just because Ekeler is running back one doesn’t mean that two, three, and/or four (depending on roster cuts) won’t have a part to play in this offense.

“I need help,” he said. “We’re only going to be as good as the whole running back room. It’s not like, ‘Hey, there’s one guy that’s just going to be carrying the rock.’ I’m sharing the love, man. Everyone get some reps, and everyone get some experience.”

Running back two will most likely be rookie Joshua Kelley, who has had a great camp making numerous plays. He has caught the eye of many, especially of the leader in his room.

“You’re starting to see him mesh better with the scheme and just knowing what he’s doing,” said Ekeler. “He’s reacting really fast. He’s a really bright kid. Very talented, too. Strong runner.”

Running back three is Justin Jackson. One of the reasons he is the third back is because he has not been able to get on the field lately. So, Ekeler has been checking in on the third-year player.

“I’m cautious with how I talk to him (about injuries),” explained Ekeler. “I bring it up every once in a while, see how he’s doing, check-in. Justin and I are pretty close. I know how he feels, but yeah, he’s frustrated -- because in the past, he’s had that reputation (for injuries). He doesn’t want to continue that.”

The Chargers are about nine days from their first game this season. This will be the first time that a lot of the players will be hitting since last season. Something that Ekeler is eager to do.

“I just have this itch,” said Ekeler, “this itch to go live, actually test the defense out.”