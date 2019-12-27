Chargers to Finish Season Without Russell Okung

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Russell Okung's 2019 season will end much the way it began. The Los Angeles Chargers' Pro Bowl left tackle will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a groin injury.

Okung tweaked his groin two weeks ago while trying to make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings. That injury kept him on the sidelines for last Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders as well as all of practice this week. Head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Friday that Okung would miss the season finale. "Trey (Pipkins) will start at left tackle," Lynn said. "Trent (Scott) will play, though. But Trey will start us out."

The groin injury ends an already injury-shorted season for Okung, who nearly lost his life due to a pulmonary embolism discovered in June. Though he eventually recovered and returned to the football field, Okung has since dealt with additional issues that have kept him off the field.

While Okung will not play Sunday, the rest of the Chargers' roster did not appear on the final injury report. That includes quarterback Philip Rivers, who banged up his right thumb last Sunday and wore a glove during practice this week. "It's been sore, so we have to watch the thumb," Lynn said. "Do I bring (backup quarterback) Easton Stick up because of the thumb? A lot of those questions are coming up right now. So, we'll see."

With Rivers set to start and wide receiver Mike Williams coming off the injury report, the Chargers have a good chance of becoming just the sixth team in NFL history with three 1,000-yard receivers in the same year. Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen has already surpassed the mark while Williams and running back Austin Ekeler need 87 receiving yards combined to make history.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH