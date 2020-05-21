Chargers Bring Back Ryan Groy to Add Depth Along O-Line

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers have added competition to their offensive line, though not in the area many expected. On Wednesday, the team brought back reserve lineman Ryan Groy to the 90-man roster.

Groy, who made appearances in nine games for the Chargers last season, has also spent time with five other clubs. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, eventually appearing in 65 games and making 17 starts over six seasons. Groy played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin where he blocked for future NFL quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Scott Tolzien.

This offseason, the Chargers invested significant resources into their offensive line. They traded veteran tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for young guard Trai Turner while adding proven starting tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency. The Turner-Bulaga tandem will presumably form the right side of the line in 2020 and beyond. Meanwhile, injured starting center Mike Pouncey expects to return from a season-ending neck injury to anchor the unit.

While those moves, along with the expected competition at left guard, should produce a more capable group, the Chargers did not bring in any additional competition at left tackle to fill the void created by Okung's departure. Groy has played tackle during his NFL career but does not appear likely to factor there in Los Angeles. Instead, 2019 third-round pick Trey Pipkins as well as former starters Sam Tevi and Trent Scott will battle for the starting job during training camp.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH