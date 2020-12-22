Chargers S Derwin James Finds Success in EA Madden NFL While Rehabbing

The Chargers safety has been using the famous football game to ease his mind during a grueling process.

Chargers safety Derwin James has been dominant on the field. He was a two-time all-pro his rookie season. He can read offenses and make game-changing plays on the field.

Unfortunately, he sustained a season-ending injury in training camp.

Since then, he has begun a new venture while he rehabs. Oakley and EA Madden NFL teamed up together to do a weekly competition called 'Derwin James vs. The World.' Every week, James faces off against athletes, celebrities, and music artists in his favorite game.

"Man, it's been an unbelievable experience," said James.

James has faced off against Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, and former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, to name a few. He has been in tight games like a 14-7 victory over Darius Rucker. He blew guys out of the water like Dockery, whom he beat 91-14.

James feels like every week he is improving in the game the way he would in the NFL.

"Just from seeing the different plays and stuff and learning the updates and stuff that comes with the game, but I do feel like I'm improving every week," said James.

So out of all the opponents, who has been his favorite?

"Believe it or not, it was week one when we opened the show with Lil' Baby," explained James. "I feel like he was coolest like laid back guy. He was always one of my favorite artists with his music and stuff. Just seeing how he was as a person because you don't really get to see how these rappers are outside of their music."

He beat Lil' Baby 44-0.

During these competitions, there has been a lot of trash-talking, especially with Ochocinco in the mix, but one stands out for James.

"Jalen (Ramsey)," said James. "Because he knows me. So, he was more on that comfortable level with me. So, it was more of us playing each other."

Ramsey and James both attended Florida State together, and the veteran cornerback took James under his wing. They are both represented byA1 Sports and have the same agent, David Mulugheta. They both call each other brothers. They both now live in Los Angeles.

Ramsey broke the game down and said that it wasn't his day. He was asked after the game if they would run it back, who would win? He said it would be 28-24 with the Rams player winning. All James could do was laugh and put his face in his hands.

Ramsey was also trying to give away one of James's biggest weapons when playing EA Madden NFL.

"I feel like Jalen Ramsey tried to give that away last week," joked James. "Saying that, I had to take my glasses off. I feel like these people are starting to catch on, but just having that gives me that extra edge that I need."

The glasses that James is seen wearing during every matchup are the Oakley Prizm Gaming Lens Technology.

"Come on, man, I got the highest lenses and everything in high HD, man," said James with a huge smile.

James has been playing video games for years. He said that sometimes his eyes would get tired from looking at the television for hours.

He says the glasses were a game-changer.

"It just gave my eyes the relaxation that I needed, and like I say every week just having them, I feel great," explained James.

The Prizm Gaming Lens enhances the color contrast while sharpening your vision and blue light filtering between 380 and 500 nm (nanometer). There are numerous styles of glasses to fit people's gaming and vision needs.

"I don't really wear the same glasses," said the former Seminole. "I kind of switch it up. So, just having my glasses every week, I feel like it gives me that competitive advantage."

James will now put his 13-0 undefeated streak on the line on Tuesday, December 22nd, when he will play two vs. two. He will team up with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to face off against New York Giants teammates running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Sterling Shepard.

"They might try to just probably run the ball, man, but I feel like me and Juju we got to represent Team Oakley," said James.

The game will be streamed on EA Madden NFL Twitch and Youtube channels at 10 pm EST/7 pm PT.