Chargers S Derwin James Updates on Rehab, Staying Positive, and More

The Chargers defense looks a lot different from 2018 that was sacking quarterbacks at a high rate and was creating turnovers. The most significant difference is this year's Chargers team doesn't have strong safety Derwin James.

The young safety suffered an injury during training camp on a non-contact play. He was down to one knee and on HBO's Hard Knocks there was dead silence as James walked off the field limping. He was later diagnosed with a torn meniscus in the same knee he suffered the same injury his sophomore year at Florida State.

"I'm back rehabbing strong," said James. "I'm back running and back doing everything. So, it really feels good to be on my feet again. I feel a lot stronger, man."

He worked out at the Chargers facility before he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on their list last week. He says that he doesn’t have any symptoms and feels good health wise.

John Lott, the team's strength and conditioning coach, has been helping James rehab. Lott has had the young safety training with bands, weightlifting, and doing a lot of leg strength workouts. For James, though, Lott has meant a lot more to him than just the guy trying to help him rehab.

"I feel like he's helping me by keeping my spirits and everything up also," explained James. "So, I feel like John Lott has been a great guy to help me along this process."

This is the second season in a row that James hasn't been on the field to start the season. James sustained a pedal foot fracture during last season's training camp during a tackle in the joint practice against the New Orleans Saints.

James missed 11 games but was able to come back to help his teammates finish the season. Unfortunately, this season he will not see the field.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day, man, and control what I can control," said a positive James. "Because I know eventually, I'm going to be out there, and I am going to be playing. I just can't wait for that day to come."

His team has had a tough year without him. They have blown leads of 11, 17, 17, and 21 points this season. The team is 4-9.

"It's heartbreaking," said James about watching his team struggle.

Before the injury, James was breaking down the defense in training camp. He was going toe to toe with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. James was looking towards a great 2020 season.

The team misses him on the field. Gus Bradley's defense has struggled at times. At times, the defense has had lapses of missed tackles, blown coverages, and dropped potential turnovers. James can't do it all, but the former all-pro safety would make a huge difference.

"I want to be out there so bad to help my guys because I know a lot of guys out there, and I know a lot of coaches around this organization are counting on me," said James. "So, it hurts when I can't be out there."

While it hurts right now to see the team struggle, James is optimistic about the future.

"I feel like we're going to do a lot of great things in the future," said James.

He especially couldn't help but smile when asked about the Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

"Man, J-Herbo is a star," said James.

James loves competing against the best. He has faced some of the best in 23 professional games played. He knew from the beginning how talented his young quarterback was when he took the field.

"I said it from day one, and I knew it from training camp from the first day I saw him walk in," said James. "He's just a special kid, man, special talent."

No matter the struggles this season, there is hope for the future. Defensive end Joey Bosa has said numerous times that it will help to get James back along with linebacker Drue Tranquill next season.

The defense should improve with those two players' return, especially if they make the right moves in free agency and the NFL draft.

There was a sudden shift in James's voice when talking about getting back on the field with Bosa on defense and getting to watch Herbert lead the offense.

"I'm getting excited right now talking about it," said James. "I can't wait to 2021, and we're out there playing."