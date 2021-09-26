Chargers S Derwin James vs. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is a matchup to watch for on Sunday

On Sunday, the Chargers will be heading into a hostile environment and facing a Goliath-like team in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss against the Baltimore Ravens, so expect them to come out firing.

There will be some key matchups that will determine the outcome of the game on Sunday. The Chargers will almost need to be perfect if they want to return with a victory.

1. Derwin James vs. Travis Kelce

This will be the matchup to watch. When they faced each other in 2018, it was like a heavyweight fight. Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is always a weapon that quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for, especially in the red zone. In his first season, James looked like the next great safety but missed the next 27 games due to injury. In the first two games, James looks like he is back and has been playing fast. So, when these two guys get matched up, it will be a must-watch tv.

2. Austin Ekeler vs. Chiefs defense

The Chiefs defense ranks the worst against the run in NFL. Granted, they faced Lamar Jackson last weekend, and he is a running quarterback. The Chargers could come out and pull a Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They could run the football until the Chiefs defense can stop them. Ekeler had a strong start on the ground last week, but the offense started throwing the ball at one point. The fifth-year running back can hurt opposing offenses in the run game and the passing game. Expect the Chargers to find mismatches in the passing game with Ekeler. He could be in store for a big game.

3. Michael Davis vs. Tyreek Hill

It seems like this will be the logical matchup. Brandon Staley may let rookie Asante Samuel Jr. face Hill a couple of times, but not consistently. He will let the veteran cornerback try to slow down Hill. The Chiefs receiver has caught 14 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown. He can go five-yard completion to 50-yard touchdown reception real fast. He is a dangerous weapon that the Chargers have circled at the top of their list. Davis has struggled at times during these first two weeks. He will be looked upon to ensure Hill has more of a week two performance than week one.