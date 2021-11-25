Chargers S Derwin James feeds over 175 families for Thanksgiving

As families began to sit down at their tables inside the gym at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana, there was a lot of chatter until Chargers safety Derwin James walked in. Everyone gazed as he put on his hairnet, gloves, and an apron.

He was there to bring some holiday cheer and provide 175 Thanksgiving meals to low-income Orange County families during some tough times.

James looked on as there was turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple cider, and pumpkin pie. He was in charge of serving the turkey. He was extremely generous with the portions he provided.

As people passed by, he would say, "Happy Thanksgiving," and would even try to chat people up in line while they were going down the line.

"I remember just growing up Thanksgiving was my favorite holiday," James said. "It reminds you of being thankful and just the humbleness and the food and bringing people together. I feel like Thanksgiving is a holiday that does that."

This wasn't the first time James attended the Boys & Girls Club for the yearly Thanksgiving event.

"Casey kind of started my rookie year that's how I got involved with Connor," James explained. "I was a guy I always believed in Boys and Girls Club. I attended the Boys and Girls Club, so I wanted to connect and help families as much as I can."

Former teammate, now a Las Vegas Raiders, Casey Hayward did the event for some years as a member of the Chargers, so James decided to carry it on.

The Boys and Girls Club has a special place in James' heart because he attended them growing up in Florida. He mentioned that while he was there, he developed his competitive edge that helps him be one of the best players in the NFL.

"The competition of playing the games with other kids that's from your hometown but from everywhere all different areas just connecting and building that bond and that camaraderie together," James said.

He even took pictures with the volunteers of the event.

That is when some families would come over and ask the former all-pro safety if they could take a picture with him.

"Of course, let's do it," he would say with a smile.

Two teenagers came up to him and asked for a picture. One of them turns to James and says, "I went to the Patriots game, and unfortunately, you guys lost."

"I know, man. That is our bad, but we are trying to get better," James said.

The team is in a good spot sitting at 6-4. They are one win away from leading the division and having a chance to win their first AFC West crown since 2009.

James was ready to talk to the media, and as he exited the gym, a woman came running up and asked him, "will you take a picture with my son?"

"Of course!" the safety exclaimed. "Hey, little man, you play football?"

The child was timid and only shook his head.

"Thanksgiving on three, my man…Thanksgiving," James smiled, and the child smiled then gave the Chargers safety a fist bump. He ran back to his mother with a huge smile.

James turned and said, "That is what it is all about."

As he wrapped up speaking to the media, he wanted to serve more meals. He puts on his gloves, a girl walks up to him and thanks him for the picture he took earlier with her. He gives her a smile, and they talk a little bit. She walks back to her table with her friends and lets out a screech of excitement.

"These families they're going to remember this forever, and I feel like just you taking 30 minutes or hours out your day to change somebody's life is no big," James said.

When asked about his own Thanksgiving, James said there are two things he must have at his table as a side dish.

"I say macaroni cheese and the sweet potato pie," James said.

Wherever James would walk to, eyes followed, or fans wanted a picture with him. That is what meant most to him. He took pictures with anyone who wanted one and wished everyone a happy holiday season.

It felt like this event meant more to him.

"Never feel like you're too big or too busy, man," James explained. "Get out and help people and show people you really care I feel like that's what we need to do as athletes, especially in our position."