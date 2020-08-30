Chargers safety Derwin James leaves practice early

The Chargers had their 13th day of training camp, and this was a full-on scrimmage. The big news of the day was safety Derwin James left practice with an injury.

The third-year safety was coming up to make a tackle, which he made, but stayed on the ground for a little bit. There was silence on the field. He walked off under his own power and grabbed his hamstring a couple of times. He walked to the medical tent with two trainers with his head down and right before getting there, threw his gloves to the ground.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco went in there to check up on his safety.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted confirmation that James had a hamstring injury. It is too early to tell if it is a significant injury.

This would be a second consecutive training camp injury for the young safety. Last season, during the joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, James injured his foot and had to miss 11 games after the surgery.

That makes two significant injures in one week for the Bolts, who lost receiver Mike Williams to a shoulder injury just a week ago.

The media will speak with head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday morning to see if he has any update on the young safety’s injury.

Other Bolts don’t finish practice: