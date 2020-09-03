The Chargers announced on Wednesday morning that all-pro safety Derwin James would miss the 2020 season after having surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. That means that the defense will yet again be without the talented safety for two seasons in a row (last year, James missed 11 games due to a foot injury).

"To say, 'Well, all right, next guy up,' and we move on," said defensive coordinator Bradley, "I don't know."

It will be tough to replace the production of James, but it will take a collective effort.

"It just gives us options," Bradley said. "Really, when you look at it, they're all gonna play at some time."

The team has sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman, who was projected as James backup. They could move cornerback Desmond King to play that role. The most likely scenario is they move Rayshawn Jenkins to strong safety and start Nasir Adderley at free safety.

The young safety was drafted in the 2nd round last season from Delaware. During training camp last season, he had some injures and only played in the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, where he had one interception, three passes defended, and two tackles.

Adderley played in the first four games of the season but was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

"Being off the field was really hard for me cause I didn't miss any games my college career," explained the young safety. "One of my teammates from back in college, he told me when you're off the field, it's a great time to engage mentally, and those mental reps could be crucial. I see them benefitting me on the field now. Especially last year just being around guys like DJ (Derwin James) Rayshawn (Jenkins) Desmond (King), those guys can play anywhere, and they taught me a whole lot, and I love playing with these guys."

He was able to study and pick up on things from watching on the sideline. He wasn't afraid to ask his coaches or teammates questions.

"Nas, he's done a really good job," explained Bradley. "Just his mindset is changed, how he approaches the game. Those things that he's doing, and he's showing up on the field in a consistent effort, he's caught our eye. We're fortunate to have a guy like that (who has) really taken a big step from where he was last year to this year."

Adderley has been an all-around player for the defense. Bradley has lined him up at safety, cornerback, and in the slot. The defensive coordinator said that he gave the young safety more on his plate because he knows he can handle it.

"I'm prepared, and I trust my preparation," Adderley said. "I'm confident wherever they want to put me, whether that's free safety, strong safety, nickel. Coach Milo (defensive backs coach Ron Milus) does a great job making sure we're versatile and learning every single position."

There is a big difference from last season's training camp to this one for the safety.

"I was just telling some of the coaches, it's really a blessing just being out here after how long because I haven't been fully healthy for a while just going back to my grade-three ankle sprain I had in college and right into the hamstring that kept lingering and lingering and getting worse," said Adderley. "I'm just thankful to be out here, and I'm not taking any day for granted."

The young safety is fully healthy, and on the practice field, it has been on display. The Bolts uploaded a video on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon of the team around the 20-yard line, and a pass was thrown to Keenan Allen, but intercepted by Adderley.

Adderley said he worked hard in the offseason and has a solid grasp of his responsibility.

"(The game) definitely slowed down a lot," Adderley said. "Learning the scheme, knowing where my help is, what other people are doing, they allow you to play a lot faster. I think one of the biggest adjustments for me personally was just how I play. I want to be aggressive to the ball, but also, you gotta protect the team. Just adjusting to that, like getting myself in position to make the play in the game."

If the Chargers decide to go with Adderley at free safety, then he would play alongside Jenkins. The combination could work because Adderley could be the centerfielder that makes plays, and Jenkins could help on run defense the way James did for them.

"I like working with Rayshawn," Adderley said. "We have a lot of fun together, work hard together, help each other a lot. Anything I see on the field, anything he sees, we're talking back and forth. Just making sure because ultimately we want to win games."

Now that he is healthy, Adderley could add a different dynamic to the defense now that he is fully healthy and studied during the offseason.