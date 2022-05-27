Skip to main content

Chargers Make Update to Preseason Schedule

The Chargers have announced a preseason schedule update.

The Chargers announced the official dates and times for their preseason schedule last week.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the team made an update to their Week 3 preseason game against the Saints. When the Chargers travel to New Orleans for their final preseason contest, the game will kickoff on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m PT rather than the initial date of Saturday, Aug. 27 like previously announced.

Each preseason game will be televised locally on CBS2 Los Angeles.

The Chargers will also hold two joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18. with the Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex ahead of their Week 2 preseason game.

Aug 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official Preseason Schedule:

  • Aug. 13 vs. Rams — 7 p.m. PT
  • Aug. 20 vs. Cowboys — 7 p.m. PT
  • Aug. 26 at Saints — 5 p.m. PT
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Official Joint Practice Schedule:

  • Aug. 17 & 18 vs. Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex 

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) at a press conference during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Sign First-Round Pick Zion Johnson to Rookie Contract

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Corey Linsley Named NFL's Top Center

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates

By Nicholas CothrelMay 26, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Betting

Chargers' Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley Sit Among Betting Favorites For MVP, Coach of the Year Awards

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (33) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Derwin James Not Worried About Contract Extension, Focused on Getting New Teammates Acclimated

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) lines up the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Looking at All Options For Starting Right Tackle Spot

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Adds Weight by 'Getting After It' in the Weight Room

By Nicholas CothrelMay 24, 2022
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers OTAs: Where Does Jerry Tillery Fit in Among the Crowded Defensive Line Group?

By Nicholas CothrelMay 24, 2022