Chargers Make Update to Preseason Schedule
The Chargers announced the official dates and times for their preseason schedule last week.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the team made an update to their Week 3 preseason game against the Saints. When the Chargers travel to New Orleans for their final preseason contest, the game will kickoff on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m PT rather than the initial date of Saturday, Aug. 27 like previously announced.
Each preseason game will be televised locally on CBS2 Los Angeles.
The Chargers will also hold two joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18. with the Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex ahead of their Week 2 preseason game.
Official Preseason Schedule:
- Aug. 13 vs. Rams — 7 p.m. PT
- Aug. 20 vs. Cowboys — 7 p.m. PT
- Aug. 26 at Saints — 5 p.m. PT
Official Joint Practice Schedule:
- Aug. 17 & 18 vs. Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex
