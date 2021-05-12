Chargers Schedule Full Release for the 2021 Season

The NFL schedule has been released, so that means the Chargers know exactly who they are going to play next season.

According to the schedule, the Bolts will have three primetime games at SoFi Stadium. They will face numerous quarterbacks and defenses with a lot of talent.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1: at Washington Football Team 10 a.m. PT CBS (Sept. 12)

Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Last matchup: LAC 30 WFT 10 (Dec. 10, 2017)

The Chargers will face one of the best young defenses led by their former defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. The former Panthers coach has a perfect record against the Bolts at 3-0. It will be a good test for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi going up a great defense.

Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m. PT CBS (Sept. 19)

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Last matchup: LAC 28 DAL 6 (Nov. 23, 2017)

A second straight NFC East test for the Chargers as they will battle Jerry Jones’s Cowboys. The Bolts cornerbacks will be tested having to cover Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. Joey Bosa and the D-line will have to find a way to stop running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Week 3: @Kansas City Chiefs 10 a.m. PT CBS (Sept. 26)

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Last matchup: LAC 38 KC 21 (Jan. 03, 2021)

This is the matchup everyone wants to see. Patrick Mahomes versus Justin Herbert. Last season, Herbert’s first game was the KC matchup and the final game of the season Mahomes sat, so here is the first taste of it.

Week 4: vs. Las Vegas Raiders 5:15 p.m. PT on MNF* ESPN (Oct. 4)

Quarterback: Derek Carr

Last matchup: LAC 30 LVR 27 F/OT (Dec. 17, 2020)

It will be one AFC West matchup leading into another. The Bolts will face their former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and some other former coaches along with cornerback Casey Hayward.

Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns 1:05 p.m. PT CBS (Oct. 10)

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield

Last matchup: LAC 38 CLE 14 (Oct. 14, 2018)

The last time the Bolts played the Browns it was Baker Mayfield’s rookie year. This team has only improved since then on both sides of the football. This will be a tough matchup especially because of the weapons this team has in all three phases.

Week 6: @Baltimore Ravens 10 a.m. CBS (Oct. 17)

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Last matchup: LAC 23 BAL 17 (Jan. 6, 2019/playoff)

This will be the first time Jackson has seen the Chargers since his first playoff game as a rookie. A LOT HAS CHANGED. Jackson has grown as a quarterback since then while the Bolts now have Herbert under center. Should be a great Jackson vs. Herbert match.

Week 7: Bye Week (Oct. 24)

Week 8: vs. NE Patriots 1:05 p.m. PT CBS (Oct. 31)

Quarterback: Cam Newton? Mac Jones?

Last matchup: NE 45 LAC 0 (Dec. 6, 2020)

The Bolts players could be looking for revenge after the throttling they got from the Patriots last season. New year new coaching staff should be interesting to see how rookie head coach Brandon Staley does against the veteran Bill Belichick. Also, will be interesting to see who the quarterback is for the Pats at this point.

Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:05 p.m. CBS (Nov. 11)

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts

Last matchup: PHI 26 LAC 24 (Oct. 1, 2017)

Bolts will face their former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who has the same job in Philly. They are a rebuilding team but have some dangerous weapons on offense like receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Darius Slay on defense.

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX (Nov. 14)

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Last matchup: MIN 39 LAC 10 (Dec. 15, 2019)

The Vikings defense has suffered some losses on defense, but they gained cornerback Patrick Peterson. The offense is high powered featuring running back Dalvin Cook and receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Bolts will face a Vikings team they haven’t beat since 2011.

Week 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 5:20 p.m. PT SNF* NBC (Nov. 21)

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

Last matchup: PIT 24 LAC 17 (Oct. 13, 2019)

The Chargers will face another tough defense with the Steelers coming in. It will feature the return of former Bolts fullback Derek Watt. Their new offensive line will have to deal with his brother and pro bowl pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Week 12: @Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. CBS (Nov. 28)

Quarterback: Drew Lock? Teddy Bridgewater?

Last matchup: LAC 19 DEN 16 (Dec. 27, 2020)

The Bolts split with the Broncos last season, but they will face a tough Denver secondary. It will be a tough AFC West game because both teams play each other hard. Will be interesting to see if they are playing against Lock or Bridgewater.

Week 13: @Cincinnati Bengals 10 a.m. FOX (Dec. 5)

Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Last matchup: LAC 16 CIN 13 (Sept. 13, 2020)

This will be the matchup we missed last season Joe Burrow versus Justin Herbert. Both were rookies last season but Tyrod Taylor started week one. Chargers defense will need to be on their toes because the Bengals receiver trio is nothing to take lightly.

Week 14: vs. New York Giants 1:05 p.m. FOX (Dec. 12)

Quarterback: Daniel Jones

Last matchup: LAC 27 NYG 22 (Oct. 8, 2017)

The Chargers haven’t lost to the Giants since trading quarterback Eli Manning to New York. This Giants team though has a lot of weapons on offense and some playmakers on defense. The Bolts defense will also need to watch out for a returning Saquon Barkley.

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs 5:20 p.m. PT TNF* FOX (Dec. 16)

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

This will be the second matchup of the season, first one on primetime. It will be interesting if this is a game that determines the winner of the AFC West or what position the Bolts will draft in.

Week 16: @Houston Texans 10 a.m. CBS (Dec. 26)

Quarterback: ???

Last matchup: HOU 27 LAC 20 (Sept. 22, 2019)

It will be unknown for some time who the quarterback will be for Houtson, but the Chargers could face Tyrod Taylor and Pep Hamilton calling the plays. Should be an interesting game for the Chargers, which could determine how their season ends.

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. CBS (Jan. 2)

Quarterback: Lock? Bridgewater?

This will be the second matchup between these two AFC West opponents. This series will be interesting.

Week 18: @Las Vegas Raiders 1:25 p.m. CBS (Jan. 9)

Quarterback: Derek Carr

This will be the second game of the season. Will either team be headed to the postseason at this point?

*primetime matchup