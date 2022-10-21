Skip to main content

SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks

SI Tickets allows fans to purchase tickets for future Chargers games.

The Chargers sit at a 4-2 record as they head into their final game before the bye week looking to extend their win streak.

After falling to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks, the Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins as they now sit tied for first place in the AFC West.

With the opportunity to move three games above .500 with a win over the Seahawks, you can see the Chargers' Week 7 matchup by grabbing your seats at SI Tickets.

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for this 2022 NFL season.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

To buy tickets for Sunday's Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 matchup or other future games click here. You can get tickets for as low as $44 to see the Chargers this weekend.

Ticket pricing

  • Lowest get-in ticket price: $44
  • Average get-in ticket price: $208.35
  • Highest get-in ticket price: $11,412

Outer level seating

  • Tickets starting at $44

Upper level seating

  • Tickets starting at $48

Mid level seating

  • Tickets starting at $70

Inner level seating

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday

Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Wednesday

  • Tickets starting at $91

Lower level seating

  • Tickets starting at $132

Inner club seating

  • Tickets starting at $193

Lower club seating

  • Tickets starting at $236

Inner VIP seating

  • Tickets starting at $507

Lower VIP seating

  • Tickets starting at $598

Overview seating

  • Tickets starting at $885

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers 'Stay Patient' With CB J.C. Jackson, Will Keep Starting Role After Benching

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap in the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (6) kicks the game winning field goal against the Denver Broncos during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley and TE Donald Parham Jr.

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) attempts to catch the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) defends in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Benched vs. Broncos: 'It Just Wasn't Good Enough in the First Half'

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) celebrates after the Chargers recover the punt against the Denver Broncos during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 19-16 Week 6 Win Over Broncos

By Nicholas Cothrel