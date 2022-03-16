Skip to main content
Uchenna Nwosu
Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Chargers Free Agency News: OLB Uchenna Nwosu Agrees to Terms With Seahawks

Former second-round pick of the Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu, is reportedly headed to the Seahawks.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who turned in a career year with the Chargers in 2021, has just cashed in for a payday in the Pacific Northwest.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nwosu is signing with the Seahawks on a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed.

Prior to the Chargers pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire pass-rusher Khalil Mack, the team reportedly had an interest in bringing back Nwosu. 

Meanwhile, once Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had the opportunity to jump at adding Mack into the fold, you have to figure his intentions shifted elsewhere. The writing was on the wall for Nwosu.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass while pressured by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nwosu took to Twitter the day after the news broke that the Chargers acquired Mack.

Nwosu set career highs in tackles (40), TFLs (8), sacks (5), forced fumbles (2) and pass breakups (4) in 2021. Nwosu, a 2018 second-round pick by the Chargers and Southern California native who played his college ball at USC, will now depart to the NFC West.

In entering Seattle's defensive front, Nwosu will pair up with Kerry Hyder off the edge. The Seahawks have signaled they're in rebuild mode but Nwosu will attempt to ignite Pete Carroll's defense that just released the organization's cornerstone linebacker, Bobby Wagner.

