Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

The NFL's legal tampering window has opened, meaning teams can negotiate with free agent players and their agencies in an effort to reach a contract.

The Chargers are set to see change this offseason, specifically on defense. They have several notable players that have hit the open market, including edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the new league year, the Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Wiliams and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency gets underway.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Monday, March 14

Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15 million guaranteed. (5:31 p.m PT)

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)

Prior to the legal tampering window

Trade: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are trading a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. (March 10)

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (March 8)

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.