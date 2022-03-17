Sebastian Joseph-Day Shares What Led Him to Sign With the Chargers in Free Agency
The Chargers formally introduced defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on Thursday. He spoke with the media for the first time after signing his three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.
Joseph-Day was very energetic about his new opportunity ahead and he shared what ultimately led him to the Chargers.
“What brought me to the Chargers is my awesome relationship with coach (Brandon) Staley, his philosophy, his mindset of the game," Joseph-Day said Thursday at his introductory press conference. "It was a mixture between me wanting to be somewhere that I know I'll be very successful but also a lot of the stuff that I do off the field as well – a lot of my charity work and a lot of my media stuff that I do off the field. It honestly was just the perfect match. It all worked out.
Joseph-Day is the co-host of the hotboxin' podcast with Mike Tyson. Aside from football, he's gotten into the media space in which he interviews celebrities. Just last week he had Kevin Hart on the program.
Also, Joseph-Day is involved in giving back to the community. Across his past three seasons with the Rams, he's made an effort to get involved in the L.A. community for those in need. Instead of singing with a team in a new market, joining the Chargers allows him to continue building upon the foundation he's already previously set.
"I feel like the community, in essence, is me," Joseph-Day said. "You got to give back. Our communities are our future. That's a huge thing I've been brought up on, my parents always harped on. And I felt like, what I've done here, it shouldn't have been short-handed or unfinished. L.A. is such a beautiful place."
While the off-the-field measures played into his decision of signing with the Chargers, so did his bond with Staley. During the 2020 season, Staley was his defensive coordinator with the Rams. Joseph-Day spoke glowingly on Thursday about his new head coach, even reflecting back to the first time they met two years ago.
"I remember the first time we met, he said something to me that kind of caught me by surprise," Joseph-Day said of Staley. "I introduced myself and he's like 'I know who you are. You're a good player. People don't know about you yet but people are going to find out about you real quick. You're an up-and-coming great defensive lineman that people are going to find out about.'"
Joseph-Day said as a young player, Staley gave him the confidence he needed. Joseph-Day also shared that in their personal interactions, he felt as if Staley genuinely cared about him the person and not just solely as a player.
Schematically, Joseph-Day signaled the confidence he has in Staley's system after registering his best statistical season in 2020.
"I think with his scheme it's about – you got to be strong at the point," he said. "You got to be powerful, strong hands, heavy-handed but also you got to kind of be intelligent and be able to read what you see. Read formations, sets, see keys... I was able to learn that and thrive in it."
Joseph-Day will help anchor one of the interior spots along the defensive line in an attempt to uplift last year's unit that ranked third-worst against the run.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.