Chargers D Must Keep WR Nelson Agholor in Check on Thursday

The Chargers (4-9) are coming off a late game-winner against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Raiders (7-6) are coming off a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Thursday night games are always challenging because teams only have a couple of days to recover instead of the whole week.

The Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after Sunday’s performance. They are also outside the playoff bubble trying to get in, so they will be fighting for their playoff lives on Thursday.

Here are three matchups that will decide the game.

1. Nelson Agholor vs. Chargers secondary

Agholor has been a very explosive receiver that looks like a free agency steal for the Raiders. Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley torched the Chargers secondary for 124 yards and a 39-yard touchdown. Agholor could be a problem for the Bolts secondary that can affect the game. He has had an up and down season but could easily burn the Chargers secondary. They have had trouble this season against fast receivers. Agholor caught a 45-yard touchdown against the Bolts in their first matchup. He is also coming off a 100-yard game against the Colts. Agholor could make it a long night.

2. Austin Ekeler vs. Raiders defense

The Colts ran the ball successfully against the Raiders last Sunday 31 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns. They were led by rookie Jonathan Taylor who rushed for 150 yards and both of the touchdowns. The Chargers need to take advantage of the Raiders weak run defense. Austin Ekeler was not in the first meeting against the Raiders earlier in the season. Kalen Ballage was able to rush for 69 yards and one touchdown. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen needs to feature the running back and put him in a position to succeed as he did against the Falcons.

3. Chargers pass rush vs. Derek Carr

In the first meeting, Carr was able to stand in the pocket and pick the secondary apart because he faced almost no pressure. Joey Bosa didn’t play in the game because he was dealing with a concussion. He will be back on Thursday night, and he loves playing the Raiders. In six career games against the Raiders, Bosa has six career sacks and played his first career game against the Raiders. Uchenna Nwosu is second on the team with 4.5 sacks. The pass rush will need to get after Carr and not let them pick him apart like he did a couple of weeks back.