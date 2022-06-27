Where Does the Chargers Secondary Rank Among the Best in the NFL?

The Chargers secondary has greatly improved this offseason, but how do they fare relative to the rest of the league?

The Chargers not only added a true No. 1 cornerback with the addition of J.C. Jackson this offseason, but they also beefed up the depth of the secondary by singing Bryce Callahan, while drafting three players in the 2022 NFL Draft to join the mix.

Jackson will slot in as the team's top cover corner alongside last year's second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr., who showed encouraging signs as a rookie. Callahan and last year's starter Michael Davis figure to share time in the third cornerback role.

Among the Chargers' safety department, they possess one of the game's best at his position in Derwin James. The team also drafted JT Woods with their third-round pick, adding a ballhawk to the back-end of the defense to presumably free up James more regularly. Nasir Adderley will continue to be a constant contributor with the hope that he can continue to ascend just as he's done in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Pro Football Focus ranked each secondary heading into the 2022 NFL season in which they placed the Chargers in the No. 8 spot, landing as the last team to be classified as a Tier 1 secondary.

PFF wrote the following about the Chargers' placement:

"There are few units in the NFL that figure to be more improved than the Chargers' secondary in 2022. After earning the 21st-ranked coverage grade as a team last year, they added one of the league’s best outside corners in J.C. Jackson and one of the league’s best slot corners in Bryce Callahan. Combine that with likely improved play from top-50 pick Asante Samuel Jr. in Year 2, and that’s a Tier 1 unit."

After ranking 12th in passing yards allowed per game last season (221.2), it's conceivable that the Chargers finish the 2022 campaign inside the top 10 due to the key additions brought in to further enhance the secondary.

Starting cornerbacks:

J.C. Jackson

Asante Samuel Jr.

Bryce Callahan/Michael Davis

Starting safeties:

Derwin James

Nasir Adderley/JT Woods

