NewsGame DayCharger ReportSI.com
Search

Chargers Select OL Rashawn Slater With the 13th Pick

The Chargers get a steal at 13.
Author:
Publish date:

The Chargers sat and waited while Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater fell into their lap with the 13th overall pick. Slater was considered one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Bolts got him.

Slater spoke after his pro-day a couple of weeks ago, and he said he hadn't spoken to the Chargers at that time.

"They're on the come up doing some really cool things, but no, I haven't talked to them yet," admitted Slater.

Slater was one of many collegiate players that had taken notice in what the team was doing. The Chargers have spent free agency and now the draft to fix their offensive line. They signed center Corey Linsley, left guard Matt Feiler, and right guard Oday Aboushi. They have right tackle Bryan Bulaga as the only carry over from 2020.

Obviously, the lineup isn't set, but this was a great fall for the Bolts.

"It means everything," said Slater to ESPN after being drafted.

Slater made a name for himself in 2019 when his Northwestern faced Ohio State and defensive end Chase Young. He did a very good job against him and really made a name for himself.

"I can't believe it," Slater said to ESPN.

It is projected that Slater will now be the Chargers starting left tackle. He will now have the duty of protecting Chargers 2020 sixth overall pick Justin Herbert, who was the rookie of the year in 2020. He needed offensive line help after being sacked 32 times. He now has Slater.

"I got your back, man," said Slater to ESPN, "I am a great technician."

USATSI_15987655
News

Chargers Select OL Rashawn Slater With the 13th Pick

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 9.48.04 AM
News

Three Bold Predictions for the Chargers on Draft Weekend

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 9.48.04 AM
News

NFL 2021 Mock Draft: Who Do the Chargers Select at 13?

Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 12.54.40 PM
News

Chargers Should Reunite Penei Sewell and Justin Herbert

USATSI_12573474
News

Chargers GM Tom Telesco Speaks on the 2021 NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 7.03.56 PM
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Stiff Arms Doubters After Historic Rookie Season

Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 10.19.53 AM
News

Analyzing Chargers First Round Drafts Picks Since 2013

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 9.48.04 AM
News

Chargers Top 15 Players They Could Take at 13