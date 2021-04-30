Chargers Select OL Rashawn Slater With the 13th Pick

The Chargers sat and waited while Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater fell into their lap with the 13th overall pick. Slater was considered one of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Bolts got him.

Slater spoke after his pro-day a couple of weeks ago, and he said he hadn't spoken to the Chargers at that time.

"They're on the come up doing some really cool things, but no, I haven't talked to them yet," admitted Slater.

Slater was one of many collegiate players that had taken notice in what the team was doing. The Chargers have spent free agency and now the draft to fix their offensive line. They signed center Corey Linsley, left guard Matt Feiler, and right guard Oday Aboushi. They have right tackle Bryan Bulaga as the only carry over from 2020.

Obviously, the lineup isn't set, but this was a great fall for the Bolts.

"It means everything," said Slater to ESPN after being drafted.

Slater made a name for himself in 2019 when his Northwestern faced Ohio State and defensive end Chase Young. He did a very good job against him and really made a name for himself.

"I can't believe it," Slater said to ESPN.

It is projected that Slater will now be the Chargers starting left tackle. He will now have the duty of protecting Chargers 2020 sixth overall pick Justin Herbert, who was the rookie of the year in 2020. He needed offensive line help after being sacked 32 times. He now has Slater.

"I got your back, man," said Slater to ESPN, "I am a great technician."