Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers OC Shane Steichen Looked to 'Add the Wrinkles' to Offense During Bye Week

Jason B. Hirschhorn

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The 2019 season has offered plenty of new experiences for the Los Angeles Chargers' Shane Steichen. Just over a month ago, the young assistant coach became an offensive coordinator for the first time. When the Chargers hit their bye following a Nov. 18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Steichen had another first: a week with nothing to do but review his work as an offensive play-caller.

"It was a lot of self-scout, just looking at what we're doing," Steichen says. "Obviously, it's just been on the three games that we had, but it was good just to see tendencies that have been showing up and trying to go from there."

Steichen didn't share what tendencies he found, but he emphasized the importance of breaking those trends to keep the offense from growing predictable. "I just want to see what we're doing, run-pass, down and distance, stuff like that," Steichen says.

One of the biggest advantages of a week with no opponent is the ability to make alterations in the offense and play-calling. Steichen says he looked into how he could evolve the offense during the bye, suggesting that he made some important tweaks over the past seven days.

"You look and see where you can add the wrinkles," Steichen says. "It's not a huge (shift). You don't have a whole month. But you got just the one week to look at and see. You can add your wrinkles and put a little stuff on it."

In his new role as offensive coordinator, Steichen must also find ways to help his quarterback. Philip Rivers has struggled over the past two games, tossing seven interceptions and fumbling away two other possession. Steichen says coaches have to strike the right balance of curtailing their signal-caller's mistakes without playing scared.

"We as coaches have to talk to him and do that stuff, obviously," Steichen says of Rivers. "And he knows that. He's a veteran player in this league and he knows what he's got to do to get better. Obviously, there's a fine line there. You know, you still want to be aggressive throwing the football. At the same time, make smarter decisions. And as a play-caller, sometimes you got to make better calls."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' injury report for Thursday:

0

Chargers' Philip Rivers: 'No Lost Confidence' Over Turnovers

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

Philip Rivers says he has not lost confidence in his quarterbacking ability despite recent slew of turnovers.

Chargers' Derwin James Feels Ready to Return Soon from Foot Injury

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Chargers safety Derwin James discusses his progress returning from his foot injury.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers.com's Ben Friedl previews Sunday's Chargers-Broncos game:

0

Philip Rivers Sees Positives in His Season Despite 'Tough 2-Game Stretch'

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Despite tossing seven interceptions over the Chargers' last two games, Philip Rivers sees some positives in his 2019 performance.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' injury report for Wednesday:

0

Chargers' Playoff Hopes Rest on December Dominance Under Anthony Lynn

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Since Anthony Lynn took over the Chargers in 2017, his team has dominated the month of December more thoroughly than any other.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers fall out of the teens in ESPN's latest power rankings:

0

Chargers' Secondary Prepares for Davis' Suspension, Impending Return of James and Phillips

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers' secondary must adjust to corner Michael Davis' two-game suspension as well as the impending return of safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Derek Watt's case to make the Pro Bowl on special teams:

0