Chargers to Retain Shane Steichen as Offensive Coordinator

A week after Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn held his season-closing press conference, he has decided to retain Shane Steichen as the team's offensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Steichen, who began the 2019 season as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach, received his promotion to offensive coordinator shortly after Lynn fired Ken Whisenhunt on Oct. 28. Whisenhunt had held the position since 2016, but systemic issues in the running game and an overall collapse of the offense during the month of October led to his dismissal. For the remainder of the season, Steichen served as both the offensive play-caller and the QB coach.

"I thought Shane did a good job under the circumstances," Lynn said after the season. "I've been in his shoes before. It's hard to take over a team in the middle of a season. You just assume that it's his offense, but it's not his offense. It's not his terminology. I thought he did a good job with what he had. We improved in a lot of different categories under him. So, I am pleased with Shane."

After assuming play-caller duties, Steichen helped the offense achieve modest gains. The unit improved to No. 12 in DVOA (ranked 22nd at the time of Whisenhunt's firing) and averaged 2.9 more points per game during the final half of the season.

By bringing back Steichen, the Chargers will provide the young assistant the opportunity to install the system and language that fits his vision for the offense. Steichen took a more balanced approach to play-calling than his predecessor, contributing to the emergence of the ground game during the second half of the season. That trend appears likely to continue into 2020 regardless of any personnel changes. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have expiring contracts, and Los Angeles might decide not to invest new deals in both.

While Steichen will return as offensive coordinator, the Chargers have yet to finalize who will coach the signal-callers in 2020. Lynn acknowledged during his final press conference that someone else would most likely take over the quarterbacks next season. That person might already reside on the coaching staff; tight ends coach Rip Scherer has held the title before and Phil McGeoghan already has intimate knowledge of the passing game as the receivers coach. Alternatively, Lynn could use his connections and find a coach from outside the organization.

