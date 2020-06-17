Chargers Offense Pushed Toward Run Game Under Shane Steichen

The late-October change from longtime offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt to 34-year-old Shane Steichen represented the biggest surprise of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 season. Not only did it force quarterback Philip Rivers to adjust to a new voice in his headset with less than a week to prepare for his next opponent, but it also made Steichen, a first-time play-caller, figure out how to reengineer the offense without the benefit of an offseason.

While Steichen could only change so much given the timing of his promotion, the Chargers did exhibit some notable differences under his watch. ESPN's Mike Clay highlighted the Steichen's ability to reinvigorate the run game in a column breaking down all 32 offensive play-callers.

Shane Steichen, Los Angeles Chargers (8 games called)

Steichen called plays for eight games for the Chargers last season following Ken Whisenhunt's dismissal. Los Angeles switched from a very pass-heavy to a very run-heavy offense, with an absurd 35% of the team's targets directed to running backs. Chargers' RBs ranked first in most receiving categories (including YPR) and were easily tops in fantasy points during the span. Although passing volume was down, aggressive, downfield throwing was up. The plan seemed to work, as Philip Rivers ranked seventh in YPA and 12th in completion rate the rest of the season. Chargers' WRs ranked first in aDOT (13.9) and sixth in YPT (9.4), but 26th in fantasy points per game due to a small target share and only five TDs. Chargers TEs ranked third in aDOT (9.1).

Though the change didn't turn the Chargers into a juggernaut after promoting Steichen, it did result in a shift away from Whisenhunt's pass-heavy approach to one that more heavily featured the ground game. In Steichen's first outing as play-caller, the Chargers ended a four-game streak of failing to reach 40 rushing yards as a team, cruising past the mark with 159. Running the ball didn't always come quite that easy under Steichen, but the offense stayed more balanced under his watch than it looked previously.

Heading into 2020, the Chargers plan to make further alterations to the system. The offense will see the quarterback take more snaps under center and feature more play-action. Steichen and head coach Anthony Lynn have also discussed installing more pistol concepts as well. Both veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert, the two signal-callers competing for the starting job, have worked in pistol before.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH