Report: Chargers Sign CB Bryce Callahan, Reunites With Brandon Staley

The Chargers selected three defensive backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, but on Tuesday they've reportedly added one more to their secondary.

The Chargers and cornerback Bryce Callahan have agreed to a one-year deal, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Callahan, 30, has recently struggled to stay on the field, ending each of the last two seasons on injured reserve. He also missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Callahan's connection with Brandon Staley is one that runs deep, dating back to their time spent together in Chicago (2017 and 2018) and Denver (2019). Staley rose through the coaching ranks as the understudy to Vic Fangio.

As for Callahan, he's played each of his seven seasons under Fangio. With familiarity with the defensive scheme, Callahan's transition to the Chargers should come together rather smoothly.

While Staley was the outside linebackers coach during his stops with the Bears and Broncos, the makeup of his defense mirrors Fangio's and that should position Callahan to consume the playbook seamlessly.

Staley spoke at the NFL Combine about last year's slot cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. giving them the flexibility to kick him to the outside as a possible boundary cornerback. If the team still intends to do that, Callahan could fill the slot cornerback role.

Meanwhile, if the Chargers scrap that idea, they could keep Samuel on the inside, while deploying J.C. Jackson and Michael Davis on the outside. That would permit Callahan to serve as the No. 4 cornerback option.

In 21 games across Callahan's last two seasons in Denver, he's registered a 55.6% completion percentage allowed on 94 targets.

Over the last week, the Chargers have added Callahan, a potential slot cornerback or depth option, and JT Woods, a safety taken in the third round. Both of which figure to offer much-needed depth for the team's secondary as they fill out the remaining spots on the roster.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.