Skip to main content

Report: Chargers Sign CB Bryce Callahan, Reunites With Brandon Staley

The Chargers have reportedly added cornerback Bryce Callahan to the roster.

The Chargers selected three defensive backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, but on Tuesday they've reportedly added one more to their secondary.

The Chargers and cornerback Bryce Callahan have agreed to a one-year deal, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Callahan, 30, has recently struggled to stay on the field, ending each of the last two seasons on injured reserve. He also missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury. 

Meanwhile, Callahan's connection with Brandon Staley is one that runs deep, dating back to their time spent together in Chicago (2017 and 2018) and Denver (2019). Staley rose through the coaching ranks as the understudy to Vic Fangio. 

As for Callahan, he's played each of his seven seasons under Fangio. With familiarity with the defensive scheme, Callahan's transition to the Chargers should come together rather smoothly.

While Staley was the outside linebackers coach during his stops with the Bears and Broncos, the makeup of his defense mirrors Fangio's and that should position Callahan to consume the playbook seamlessly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Staley spoke at the NFL Combine about last year's slot cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. giving them the flexibility to kick him to the outside as a possible boundary cornerback. If the team still intends to do that, Callahan could fill the slot cornerback role.

Meanwhile, if the Chargers scrap that idea, they could keep Samuel on the inside, while deploying J.C. Jackson and Michael Davis on the outside. That would permit Callahan to serve as the No. 4 cornerback option.

In 21 games across Callahan's last two seasons in Denver, he's registered a 55.6% completion percentage allowed on 94 targets.

Over the last week, the Chargers have added Callahan, a potential slot cornerback or depth option, and JT Woods, a safety taken in the third round. Both of which figure to offer much-needed depth for the team's secondary as they fill out the remaining spots on the roster.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Drue Tranquill on Kenneth Murray: 'He’s as Focused as Ever and as Hungry as Ever'

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Analysis: What the Chargers Came Away With in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Johnny Kinsley5 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Fans react after Boston College guard Zion Johnson was selected as the sixteenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Post-Draft Outlook: 3 Areas of the Roster Not Addressed in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Nicholas CothrelMay 2, 2022
Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Decline Fifth-Year Option For DL Jerry Tillery

By Nicholas CothrelMay 2, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

5 Takeaways From the Chargers' 2022 NFL Draft

By Nicholas CothrelMay 2, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

By Nicholas CothrelMay 1, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view outside the NFL Draft Theater before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft Live Tracker: Day 3

By Nicholas CothrelApr 30, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Boost Offense With Selection of Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller on Day 3 of NFL Draft

By Nicholas CothrelApr 30, 2022