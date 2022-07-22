Skip to main content

Chargers Signing USFL Standout DE Carlo Kemp

The Chargers have dipped into the USFL pool of players to add a defensive end ahead of training camp.

The Chargers are signing defensive end Carlo Kemp, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Kemp last played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, becoming the first player the Chargers have signed out of the newly-launched developmental league.

Kemp, 24, went undrafted out of the University of Michigan before singing with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie. He was released prior to the start of the 2021 season before eventually latching on with the Denver Broncos' practice squad in December.

At Michigan, Kemp was twice voted a team captain, making 29 starts and appearing in 46 games. He accrued 83 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks throughout his college career.

Kemp's most recent success came in the USFL where he was selected 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2022 Draft. He logged 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Football is in his DNA. Kemp is the nephew of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and former Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano. He also played high school football for his grandfather, Sam Pagano, a Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former head coach at Boulder's Fairview High.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Eagle to Join Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson on Chargers Preseason Broadcast

18 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks and Defensive Lineman

20 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt (48) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

Jul 20, 2022 5:28 PM EDT

Kemp will attempt to carve out a role in training camp to stick around for what's ahead in the Chargers trajectory this season. He could also supplant himself as a possible practice squad option after the team breaks camp. 

The Chargers' edge-rushing options feature a particularly fierce group, including the likes of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Kyle Van Noy and others.

Rookies reported to training camp on July 19. Veterans will report next week on July 26.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Noah Eagle to Join Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson on Chargers Preseason Broadcast

By Nicholas Cothrel18 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks and Defensive Lineman

By Nicholas Cothrel20 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt (48) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

By Nicholas CothrelJul 20, 2022 5:28 PM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Safeties

By Nicholas CothrelJul 20, 2022 2:39 PM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Edge Rushers

By Nicholas CothrelJul 20, 2022 11:51 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

By Nicholas CothrelJul 19, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

By Nicholas CothrelJul 18, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

By Nicholas CothrelJul 15, 2022 12:59 PM EDT