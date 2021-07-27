Chargers sign OL Rashawn Slater to four-year deal

There was a lot of buzz on why the Chargers hadn’t signed their first-round draft pick Rashawn Slater. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that is the case no longer. He tweeted out that the Chargers had agreed to a four-year contract with Slater. Then the Bolts Twitter page confirmed it minutes later.

That means that the first-round draft pick will be at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday morning when the Chargers practice together for the first time.

That is good news for the Chargers offense, which went through a whole restructure during the offseason to fix the offensive line. They made moves by signing all-pro center Corey Linsley, guard Matt Feiler, and Oday Aboushi, but the big home run hit, besides Linsley signing, was when Slater fell into the Chargers lap at 13th overall.

The Chargers are counting on Slater to be their left tackle for the next decade and beyond. He came out of Northwestern and showed out in 2019 when he faced now Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young’s Ohio State. Young wasn’t able to get past Slater at all.

When he was drafted, he said the Chargers were “getting a dog.” This means he is ready to put the work in, but what got the fan base fired up was when he was asked about protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, “I got your back.”

Slater said he would come in and be a sponge when it comes to learning from his coaches and the veteran offensive linemen on the team. Now, there is no need to worry about if he will show up on Wednesday or not. The left tackle has signed his rookie contract and is ready to get to work.